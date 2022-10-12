ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

Comments / 0

Related
thegabber.com

Gulfport’s Let it Be Ice Cream Sells

Let it Be Ice Cream in Gulfport is a downtown staple that locals know as a pet-friendly sweet spot owned by Tina Grello and Janet Impasto. On Oct. 7, the couple announced the sale of the little teal ice cream spot on social media. “Today is a big day for...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Real Estate Sales in Gulfport, Oct. 7-13

Here’s what homes and condos sold in Gulfport, Florida the second week of October. 6108 Pasadena Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 3,664-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2006, listed for $1,550,000 and sold for $1,560,000. 6238 14th Ave. S. (Stetson) This home, built in 1950....
GULFPORT, FL
roadtirement.com

Sunset Beach at Tarpon Springs offers free concerts

This is a recap of a delightful experience we had at a beach near Tarpon Springs, Florida a few years back. We had been selling our wares at shows and markets and took advantage of a break for some R&R. We had left the Sponge Docks shopping and attractions area...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City Balloon Festival takes flight

PC’s nighttime sky will be lit up with the glow of hot air balloons’ burner flames. The musical group The Fifth Dimension’s 1967 hit “Up-Up and Away” had everyone adding a ride in a hot air balloon to their bucket list. If lifting off the...
PLANT CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, FL
Gulfport, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
cohaitungchi.com

25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings

Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Cop Walks Into Bay To Save Woman

Gulfport’s police officers may not walk on water, but at least one of them will walk through water to save someone. Gulfport Police Sergeant Rob Burkhart – whose stripes were restored a few weeks ago, after a protracted arbitration case lasting two years – saved a woman in distress in Boca Ciega Bay last month.
GULFPORT, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rock, blues, funk and soul at Clearwater festival

The Alabama soul/funk band St. Paul & the Broken Bones, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is one of the most interesting acts booked for the 2022 Clearwater Jazz Holiday. The 43rd such event, this weekend at Baycare Ballpark – regular venue Coachman Park being a construction zone and all...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Rose
Person
Matt Capps
cltampa.com

20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year

This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

It’s Food Truck Friday at BKV

Three food trucks are serving up some great offerings at today’s Food Truck Friday at Brooksville Tampa-Bay Regional Airport (BKV) at the Hernando County Administration Parking Lot. Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese puts a creative twist on an American staple. There’s the Mac Daddy mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich,...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Live Music#Beach Blvd#The Show Ponies#Carlos Joe#Madeira Beach Caddy#The Force#W Gulf Blvd
thegabber.com

Indian Rocks Beach Adds More Public Art

St. Petersburg is known for its towering public sculptures and colorful murals, and Indian Rocks Beach is ready to be put on the map as an arts destination as well. Over the last several years, Indian Rocks Beach has added bronze public sculptures to the area’s parks, including a manatee rendering at the 5th Avenue Pocket Park and a sea turtle at the Indian Rocks Beach Nature Preserve. Sometime this fall, the city will install another art piece near the Pinellas County Beach Access Park.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Florida's Oldest Brewery Introduces Halloween Beer

Yuengling, America's oldest and largest craft brewery, has announced the return of a famous Halloween beer partnership with Hershey's. Chocolate Porter has returned!!. Looking to get your hands on it? You can find out where to get it HERE. D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., is America's Oldest Brewery, and people...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
theoldmotor.com

Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in

Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy