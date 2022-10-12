Read full article on original website
Related
thegabber.com
Gulfport’s Let it Be Ice Cream Sells
Let it Be Ice Cream in Gulfport is a downtown staple that locals know as a pet-friendly sweet spot owned by Tina Grello and Janet Impasto. On Oct. 7, the couple announced the sale of the little teal ice cream spot on social media. “Today is a big day for...
thegabber.com
Real Estate Sales in Gulfport, Oct. 7-13
Here’s what homes and condos sold in Gulfport, Florida the second week of October. 6108 Pasadena Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 3,664-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2006, listed for $1,550,000 and sold for $1,560,000. 6238 14th Ave. S. (Stetson) This home, built in 1950....
roadtirement.com
Sunset Beach at Tarpon Springs offers free concerts
This is a recap of a delightful experience we had at a beach near Tarpon Springs, Florida a few years back. We had been selling our wares at shows and markets and took advantage of a break for some R&R. We had left the Sponge Docks shopping and attractions area...
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Balloon Festival takes flight
PC’s nighttime sky will be lit up with the glow of hot air balloons’ burner flames. The musical group The Fifth Dimension’s 1967 hit “Up-Up and Away” had everyone adding a ride in a hot air balloon to their bucket list. If lifting off the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Safety Harbor gem Pizzeria Gregario re-opens with limited hours next month
Owner Greg Seymour previews the re-opening of his waterfront pizza spot.
cohaitungchi.com
25 Exciting Things to do for Free in Saint Petersburg FL | RachelsFindings
Saint Petersburg, Florida is known for its wide selection of beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shops, and museums. For those of us who call this city home, we may not want to spend like a tourist every weekend, haha! Throughout my first year of living here I started discovering the best free activities in St. Pete, *spoiler*, there are so many options that I’m still working on visiting all the spots on this list!
thegabber.com
Gulfport Cop Walks Into Bay To Save Woman
Gulfport’s police officers may not walk on water, but at least one of them will walk through water to save someone. Gulfport Police Sergeant Rob Burkhart – whose stripes were restored a few weeks ago, after a protracted arbitration case lasting two years – saved a woman in distress in Boca Ciega Bay last month.
stpetecatalyst.com
Rock, blues, funk and soul at Clearwater festival
The Alabama soul/funk band St. Paul & the Broken Bones, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is one of the most interesting acts booked for the 2022 Clearwater Jazz Holiday. The 43rd such event, this weekend at Baycare Ballpark – regular venue Coachman Park being a construction zone and all...
RELATED PEOPLE
Largo restaurant gives entire day of coffee sales to hurricane relief
Frida Alipour, owner of Frida's Cafe and Bakery in Largo, said the community was there to support her during the pandemic and now it's her turn to support people in need down south.
At 'Taste of the Beaches,' coastal restaurants offer great food for good cause
At 'Taste of the Beaches,' 50-plus Pinellas County restaurants offer great food for a good cause. Tickets start at $10, and part of the proceeds benefit Hurricane Ian relief.
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
hernandosun.com
It’s Food Truck Friday at BKV
Three food trucks are serving up some great offerings at today’s Food Truck Friday at Brooksville Tampa-Bay Regional Airport (BKV) at the Hernando County Administration Parking Lot. Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese puts a creative twist on an American staple. There’s the Mac Daddy mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Growing hole in backyard concerns renter in Largo
A Largo renter who discovered a hole in her backyard after Hurricane Ian has major concerns as the hole grows, and reached out to WFLA for help.
thegabber.com
Indian Rocks Beach Adds More Public Art
St. Petersburg is known for its towering public sculptures and colorful murals, and Indian Rocks Beach is ready to be put on the map as an arts destination as well. Over the last several years, Indian Rocks Beach has added bronze public sculptures to the area’s parks, including a manatee rendering at the 5th Avenue Pocket Park and a sea turtle at the Indian Rocks Beach Nature Preserve. Sometime this fall, the city will install another art piece near the Pinellas County Beach Access Park.
Best Places to Watch a Tampa Bay Sunset Together
One of the best things about living in Tampa is getting to experience all of...
iheart.com
Florida's Oldest Brewery Introduces Halloween Beer
Yuengling, America's oldest and largest craft brewery, has announced the return of a famous Halloween beer partnership with Hershey's. Chocolate Porter has returned!!. Looking to get your hands on it? You can find out where to get it HERE. D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., is America's Oldest Brewery, and people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Mansion in the sky’: Gronkowski’s former Tampa penthouse goes on sale for $5.4 million
The downtown Tampa penthouse that once housed former Buccaneers tight-end Rob Gronkowski is up for sale — sporting a hefty $5.4 million price tag.
stpeterising.com
400 Central begins foundation work, readies for vertical construction in downtown St. Pete
Construction continues on what will soon be the tallest residential building on Florida’s Gulf Coast — The Residences at 400 Central. When complete in 2024, the 46-story tower will contain 301 condominium units, 25,000 square feet of ground floor retail space, and 45,000 square feet of Class A office space.
theoldmotor.com
Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in
Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
Comments / 0