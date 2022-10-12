Read full article on original website
Festus Overcomes Farmington on the Road
(Farmington) The Festus Tigers snapped a three game losing streak to Farmington and earned the three seed in Class 4 District 1 with a 41-20 victory at Haile Memorial Stadium. Farmington struck first with a 13 play 65 yard drive that melted eight minutes off the clock…. Festus answered...
Cardinal Ritter upends Hillsboro on Hawks Homecoming Night
(Hillsboro) The Cardinal Ritter Lions used three second-half touchdowns to beat Hillsboro and ruin the Hawks Homecoming Game 26-13. The Hawks took the first possession of the game, moving the ball downfield until a big third-down stop from the Lion’s defense forced them to punt in their own territory.
Farmington Hosts Festus in District Seeding Matchup
(Farmington) Farmington and Festus have played three relatively low scoring games over the last three years. Farmington has won all three with an average score of 18-9. Both teams are 3-4. Farmington enters tonight’s matchup on the heels of back to back losses while Festus scored 55 last week in a win over Pacific. The Tigers use a two quarterback system with Essien Smith and Jeremiah Cunningham. Farmington coach Erik Kruppe says Ahrmad Branch and Landen Yates are a nice one two punch as wide receivers with 220 pound Hayden Bates packing a load as a running back…
Ste. Genevieve Battles Jefferson For J98 Game Of The Week
(Festus) For the J98 Game of the Week, the 5-2 Ste. Genevieve Dragons travel up I-55 to fae the 4-3 Jefferson Blue Jays. It’s been a rough few weeks for the Dragons. Ste. Gen has gone 1-2 in their last three games, losing to Valle Catholic and Central while picking up a win against Potosi in a slugfest. Head Coach Jay Pope says a lot of young guys are getting minutes on the football field late in the season.
Potosi At North County Thursday Night Football On J98
(Bonne Terre) We got Thursday night football on J98 The Boot. The Potosi Trojans head to Bonne Terre to face the North County Raiders on Thursday. North County is 6-1 and on a three-game winning streak. Jobe Smith has over 1,000 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns this season but an area of improvement for the Raiders has been in their passing game. Quarterback Jack Moore has been lighting it up over the last three games with 390 yards and six touchdowns.
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown
The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’
ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and not the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
Jefferson County Family YMCA Halloween Hoedown
(Festus) The Jefferson County Family YMCA will host a Halloween Hoedown on Friday, October 28th. Shelley Otec is the Health & Wellness Director at the Y. She says all ages are welcome to come and dance. My MO Info · KJ101222C.WAV. There will even be activities following each dancing...
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
Mehlville School District cancels classes Thursday
Students in the Mehlville School District get the day off.
Big Changes In Store For Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center
(Park Hills) Some big changes are coming concerning the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in Park Hills. Becky Laubinger is the executive director of the PPRC. She says they are going to open a satellite office in Iron County. The second big change involves the Park Hills location. Laubinger says it...
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
College football game relocated from St. Louis just days before kickoff due to 'unfulfilled contractual obligations'
Quite a messy scenario has played out involving a pair of HBCU programs forced to relocate a planned showcase game from St. Louis to an on-campus site, just 4 days before it was scheduled to take place. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M were originally set to play on Sunday in...
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident
(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
Ivan Ray Tucker – Service 10/16/22 At 3 P.M.
Ivan Ray Tucker of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 87. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 3 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Farmington. Interment will follow at Pine Log Cemetery. Visitation for Ivan Tucker is Sunday afternoon at 1 at the funeral home.
Andrew Jonah Johnson — Service 10/15/22 2 P.M.
Andrew Jonah Johnson of Hillsboro, most recently of Saint Louis, passed away on October 8th at the age of 26. Visitation will be Friday (10/14) evening from 4 until 8 at First Baptist Church of Arnold. A second visitation for Andrew Johnson will be Saturday (10/15) afternoon from 1 until...
I-70 opens near Wentzville Parkway
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An incident caused a back-up on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway Friday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were closed from David Hoekel Parkway to Wentzville Parkway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a...
