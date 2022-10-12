Blink-182 have shared their first new song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, “Edging.”. The song features DeLonge and Mark Hoppus trading off lead vocals like they did on classic tunes like “Stay Together For The Kids” and “Pathetic.” “I know there’s a special place in hell,” Hoppus sings. “That my friends and I know well/There’s a perfect place to go/When it’s time to lose control.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO