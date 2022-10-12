ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-17-10_35. San Jose 7-4-8_19. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 5. Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 1-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves). San Jose, Reimer...
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsTimes

Toronto 3, Washington 2

First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 1 (Rielly, Marner), 6:40 (pp). 2, Washington, Dowd 1 (Gustafsson, van Riemsdyk), 9:57. 3, Washington, Johansson 1 (Oshie, Eller), 13:52. Second Period_4, Toronto, Jarnkrok 1 (Kerfoot, Rielly), 3:53. Third Period_5, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Giordano, Sandin), 6:55. Shots on Goal_Washington 11-9-6_26. Toronto 21-9-9_39. Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of...
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsTimes

Hear Blink-182’s Reunion Song ‘Edging’

Blink-182 have shared their first new song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, “Edging.”. The song features DeLonge and Mark Hoppus trading off lead vocals like they did on classic tunes like “Stay Together For The Kids” and “Pathetic.” “I know there’s a special place in hell,” Hoppus sings. “That my friends and I know well/There’s a perfect place to go/When it’s time to lose control.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy