Bryan College Station Eagle

Progressives back changes we need

Nothing that John Hyde, a self-described frustrated conservative, writes in his recent op-ed (Eagle, Oct. 12) is true, except to Fox News and other Trump supporters. They are all living in a fantasy world, a world without logic, reason, or even common sense. They are still drinking the Kool-Aid Jim Jones served in Guyana.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Why some admire Jesus, not followers

The column by John Hyde (Eagle, Oct. 12) unfortunately illustrates why an ever-growing segment of the American population admire Jesus, but not his followers. Christ’s number one edict was ‘love one another’ and I see nothing but hate and anger in this diatribe by a professed Christian. Would Jesus approve of statements such as ‘if you don’t want a child, don’t get pregnant’ — which makes sense coming from a man who will never have to deal with this issue.
RELIGION

