The column by John Hyde (Eagle, Oct. 12) unfortunately illustrates why an ever-growing segment of the American population admire Jesus, but not his followers. Christ’s number one edict was ‘love one another’ and I see nothing but hate and anger in this diatribe by a professed Christian. Would Jesus approve of statements such as ‘if you don’t want a child, don’t get pregnant’ — which makes sense coming from a man who will never have to deal with this issue.

