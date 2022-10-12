Read full article on original website
Former CS mayors name their choices
Former CS mayors name their choices
The majority of the members of the College Station Association of Mayors support John Nichols for mayor and Bob Yancy, William Wright and Mark Smith for city council. John Nichols has the background and experience to make an excellent mayor. No one would regret voting for John to be their next mayor.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council continue discussions with nonprofit Unlimited Potential
College Station City Council members directed staff to continue working with the nonprofit, Unlimited Potential during Tuesday night’s meeting, which helps 18- to 25-year-olds, who aged out of foster care, by potentially helping it fund a facility to house its youth and provide community resources. “An 18-year-old female client...
The résumé to be a great Bryan mayor
The résumé to be a great Bryan mayor
Please accept this letter in support for my friend and colleague Bobby Gutierrez in his campaign to become our next mayor in the city of Bryan. Bobby and I have worked side by side on various civic and charitable causes over the years and I have seen his servant’s heart and willingness to go to great lengths to help others in action many times.
Would improve relationships
Would improve relationships
I have known Bob Yancy just under 15 years. I have known some of his former employees and folks in the community who have worked alongside Bob through thick and thin. His heart and character are consistent with that of a servant first and leader second. Bob Yancy has a unique gift of drawing in naturally diverse groups to accomplish the task at hand time and again.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Five candidates vying for Bryan ISD School Board
Five candidates are vying for three seats in next month’s Bryan ISD school board election. Single Member District 3 and Single Member District 5 each have two candidates: SMD 3 incumbent Fran Duane will face Leo Gonzalez II, while SMD 5 incumbent David Stasny will face Alton “Tiger” Burton III. Bryan board member and secretary Felicia Benford is running unopposed for her SMD 1 seat.
Would treat all people with respect
Would treat all people with respect
I have had an interest in Bryan city government for many years. Most people don't realize that the council members and mayor are paid a salary of $10 per month. Why would anyone seek such a job? For some, the motive is prestige and for others the motives are for personal gain for themselves or their close allies. Neither of these motives result in fair and responsible government.
Fortunate to have her on school board
Fortunate to have her on school board
As a former teacher and a resident of College Station, I am writing to support Kimberly McAdams for College Station school board. The residents of College Station are fortunate to have had Kimberly McAdams serve on the school board for six years and should support her reelection in November. She not only has devoted the necessary time to be an effective member of this board, but she also has served as the regional representative to the state Legislative Advisory Council.
A great vision for the future of CS
A great vision for the future of CS
Bob Yancy is genuine, fair and would have everybody’s interest in mind. Bob has experience with our municipal government and would be a great addition to the College Station City Council. He has a great vision for the future as well as wanting to handle present issues. A vote...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station mayor seeks to bring YMCA to town
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney has started an initiative that has been in the works for the last 12 years to bring a YMCA to Bryan-College Station. “When we look at the population growth that we have, we have families with or without young children and we have seniors who are moving back to Bryan-College Station, we needed something that could provide the kind of opportunities for social interaction, physical health and emotional support,” Mooney said Wednesday. “And over time it became clear — to me at least — that the YMCA might be the source of that.”
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 13
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 13
The Steak, Stein & Wine Festival is Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Cameron. The festival includes a car show, live music, kids games and cornhole tournament. Steak dinners will be served at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $45 and can be purchased at cameron-tx.com or by calling 254-697-4979. For more information, visit steaksteinwinefestival.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 14
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 14
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo opens at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Load-in for a steak cook-off starts at noon, and the event ends with awards at 9:15 p.m. On Saturday, a welding competition goes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., a barbecue competition is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and an agrobotics competition is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday’s events include a car show and tractor pull starting at 11 a.m. Rodeos, concerts and the carnival are Oct. 21-23. $20 for tractor pull; $15 general admission for ages 10 and older. brazosvalleyfair.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off Friday
The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo begins its two-weekend event this Friday through Sunday and returns Oct. 21-23 for the main fair weekend featuring concerts and rodeo events. Friday features a steak cook-off with awards set for 9:15 p.m. There will be three competitions Saturday, including a weld-off, BBQ cook-off and an agrobotics competition. The weld-off will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the BBQ cook-off runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the agrobotics competition will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station freshman Purple 35, Leander Glenn 18
College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for three touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score to lead the Cougar freshman Purple to a 35-18 victory over Leander Glenn on Thursday. Jackson Gallagher also scored on a 1-yard run for College Station, while Gustavo Lopez kicked 5 of 5 extra...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to host annual Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday
The Texas A&M cross country teams will host the Arturo Barrios Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. The event will begin with the men’s 8K race followed by the women’s 6K race at 9:45 a.m. Admission is free. No pets are allowed.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls cross country team wins district title
MAGNOLIA — The second-ranked College Station girls cross country team won the District 21-5A meet Thursday with five runners placing in the top nine led by champion senior Megan Roberts. Roberts won the girls 5K race in 19 minutes, 1 second followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (second, 19:08), Delaney...
Lorena 63, Rockdale 20
Lorena 63, Rockdale 20
ROCKDALE — Rockdale fell to Lorena 63-20 on Friday night in District 11-3A Division I play. Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Gerren Marrero to cut Lorena’s lead to 7-6 in the first quarter, but the Leopards (6-2, 3-1) answered with four straight touchdowns for a 35-6 halftime edge.
