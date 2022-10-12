Read full article on original website
Progressives back changes we need
Nothing that John Hyde, a self-described frustrated conservative, writes in his recent op-ed (Eagle, Oct. 12) is true, except to Fox News and other Trump supporters. They are all living in a fantasy world, a world without logic, reason, or even common sense. They are still drinking the Kool-Aid Jim Jones served in Guyana.
Does Biden want to destroy America?
Doesn't the White House and its dwellers know what we here in America look like when we are standing on 264 billion barrels of untapped oil? And not drilling for it. And yet, we are begging Saudi Arabia for more of its oil. This country was built on fossil fuels,...
Why some admire Jesus, not followers
The column by John Hyde (Eagle, Oct. 12) unfortunately illustrates why an ever-growing segment of the American population admire Jesus, but not his followers. Christ’s number one edict was ‘love one another’ and I see nothing but hate and anger in this diatribe by a professed Christian. Would Jesus approve of statements such as ‘if you don’t want a child, don’t get pregnant’ — which makes sense coming from a man who will never have to deal with this issue.
'Voting is too dumb': Roe is gone, student debt is piling up and young people are mad. But will they vote?
With Roe v. Wade's overturning, climate change and student loan cancellation, young voters could have more cause to cast their ballots. Will they?
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action...
AP News Summary at 11:51 p.m. EDT
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.
‘I don’t have any faith in the system’: Soaring housing costs have renters mulling how they’ll vote in the midterms
Mobilizing renter vote nationally could have crucial implications for the midterm elections.
Biden hit on economy as more say finances poor: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON — More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation — a political risk for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats one month before the midterm elections. Some 46% of people now call their personal financial situation poor, up from 37% in March, according...
Info on Walker's Democratic opponent
In The Eagle on Sunday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had some information about Herschel Walker seeking to represent Georgia as one of its senators. To give some information about his opponent, Raphael Warnock was arrested in 2002 for covering up child abuse at a Baltimore summer camp. He was either aware of it or extremely incompetent regarding it.
