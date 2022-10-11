Read full article on original website
Oakbrook Collective Impact Council (OCIC) to Host Community Forum
The Oakbrook Collective Impact Council (OCIC), a collaborative working with residents who live in Oakbrook Homes, is hosting “Oakbrook Speaks Community Forum on October 18 to share results from a recent community needs survey. The group, in partnership with Project REACH (Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health), conducted the survey to identify resident-identified needs and barriers around issues of food insecurity, education, employment, transportation, safety and sense of community.
Reading Public Library Names David M. Kozloff, Esq. Campaign Chair of Annual Appeal
Reading Public Library announced Tuesday that David M. Kozloff, Esq., has been named as the Campaign Chair of the institution’s 2022 Annual Appeal. Kozloff is a founding member of the Kozloff Stoudt law firm. He has served as President of the Berks County Bar Association, member of the House...
Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading Project Receives Top Honor
Service Project Supporting Youth Mental Health Named National Project of the Year. A Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading service project developed to support youth mental health was named the 2022 Project of the Year across the international Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) network. YVC has more than 30 affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, with over 4,000 projects taking place each year, and only one receives this top honor. The Project of the Year was awarded at the YVC Leadership Summit in Kansas City, MO., on Oct. 8.
United Way of Berks County Announces LIVE UNITED Grant Recipients
United Way LIVE UNITED Grants provide one-time small grants, up to $5,000, to local grassroots and community-based organizations for creative projects that bring people together and improve the quality of life for Berks Countians. These grants are in addition to the annual funding provided to programs delivered through United Way’s 33 agency partners.
PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources 10-14-22
Learn about PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources from Nicky Habecker, their Coordinator for Berks, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties, and host Steph McMahon, on Applauding life After 50. From the program: Applauding Life After 50.
Animal Rescue League of Berks County 10-13-22
District 6 Reading City Councilman Chris Miller discusses the Animal Rescue League of Berks County with Alexis Pagoulatos, their Chief Executive Officer, on In Your District. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
Reading Hospital Road Run Takes Off on Sunday
Reading Hospital Road Run, hosted by The Friends of Reading Hospital (The Friends), will take place Sunday, October 16. The 2022 event will include a Half Marathon (13.1 miles) and a 5K (3.1 miles), with both routes primarily covering fast and scenic roadways around the Reading Hospital in West Reading and surrounding neighborhoods.
Building a Better Boyertown Presents Chillin’ on Main
Studio B Hosts Opening Reception for an Exhibit of Fine Art “All Creatures Great and Small”. Building a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is thrilled to announce its annual holiday event, Chillin’ on Main, which will take place in downtown Boyertown on Saturday, December 3rd. Visitors of all ages can enjoy an enchanting stroll down Philadelphia Avenue and stop by some of the festively decorated shops to find that perfect gift. For additional shopping opportunities, visit one of the many unique vendors lining the Avenue. In addition to craft and gift vendors, local businesses and non-profits will be offering a variety of games, crafts, and activities for children and their families to enjoy.
Berks Perspectives 10-13-22
Panelists Fred Levering, John Forester, Ruth Martelli, Martha Richardson, and Fred Opalinski weigh in on updates in Ukraine, the mid-term election, the January 6th Hearings, and more on Berks Perspectives. From the program: Berks Perspectives.
