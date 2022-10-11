Studio B Hosts Opening Reception for an Exhibit of Fine Art “All Creatures Great and Small”. Building a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is thrilled to announce its annual holiday event, Chillin’ on Main, which will take place in downtown Boyertown on Saturday, December 3rd. Visitors of all ages can enjoy an enchanting stroll down Philadelphia Avenue and stop by some of the festively decorated shops to find that perfect gift. For additional shopping opportunities, visit one of the many unique vendors lining the Avenue. In addition to craft and gift vendors, local businesses and non-profits will be offering a variety of games, crafts, and activities for children and their families to enjoy.

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO