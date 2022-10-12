ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee

Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Five Questions: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

Josh Heupel and his staff have dozens of questions they hope to have answered during Tennessee’s 3:30 p.m. Eastern game on Saturday against third-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Let’s trim that list to five of the most crucial questions sixth-ranked Tennessee must answer against the third-ranked Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Knoxville, AL
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
VolunteerCountry

Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced

ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game.  Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker.  This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Hundreds of Vols fans enjoy first-ever ‘Market Square Madness’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of Vol fans flocked to downtown Knoxville Thursday night to be a part of the first-ever ‘Market Square Madness.’ Fans were treated to everything from lights, music, pep squads, and UT basketball. “I’ve been coming to ball games since ’92,” said Dollie Merritt. Long-time and new fans hope the Vols […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heisman Trophy Winner#American Football#College Football#Vols#Texas A M
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Heritage-Sevier County resumes after power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage in Maryville temporarily paused a football game at Heritage High School against Sevier County High School. The power went out around 8:15 p.m. and was restored a little more than an hour later, around 9:30 p.m. Homecoming festivities are underway and the game will resume around 10 p.m. […]
MARYVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy