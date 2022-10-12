ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Voices: Suella Braverman is gaslighting victims of modern slavery

In towns, streets and communities all across the UK, people are trapped in modern slavery. This is not only a failure, but an affront to us all. At a time when the UK needs an urgent upgrade of existing legislation and policies on modern slavery that better protect people, instead, a dangerous narrative is being spread, and victims of slavery up and down the country are being failed.For years, we have been challenging the UK government as it embeds its hostile immigration policies, normalising dangerous rhetoric that pitches communities against those in need of support and protection. This rhetoric harms...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘This is the news - our news’: The history and importance of the UK’s Black press

Amplifying underreported perspectives, fostering a sense of belonging, nurturing talent and resisting the status quo. These are the critical functions of the Black press in Britain.While trends may wane and things change with the passage of time, the need for media platforms that highlight Black experiences has been ever-constant.The Black press in Britain is at least a century old, always standing apart from the mainstream hub and positioned adjacent to Fleet Street while running alongside the movement for racial equality.Britain’s first Black “campaigning magazine” is thought to be The African Times and Orient Review of 1912.Founded and edited by Dusé...
SOCIETY

