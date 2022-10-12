Read full article on original website
Trailcreek and Plexus Invest in Natural Upcycling in Partnership with Noblehurst Green Energy and Harry Cohen
Lower middle-market investment firms Trailcreek Capital Group and Plexus Capital announce an investment in Natural Upcycling in partnership with Noblehurst Green Energy and Harry Cohen. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Rochester, New York, Natural Upcycling is a leading provider of food and organics recycling services throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic geographies. Leading Natural Upcycling is Co-Founder and CEO Harry Cohen, a veteran in the environmental services industry, and Co-Founder and CFO Chris Noble, a veteran in the food waste recycling and dairy farming industries.
Waste Harmonics Hires Two New Team Members, Boosts Sustainability and Recycling Efforts
Waste Harmonics, a national technology-enabled managed waste service provider, welcomes two new employees to its team: Anthony “AJ” Diienno as vice president of recycled materials, and Melissa Modica as director of business development, sustainability. Diienno and Modica will help the company continue to grow its sustainability, recycling and business development initiatives. In his new role, Diienno will bring his knowledge and 10+ years of experience in the waste and recycling industry to offer current and future Waste Harmonics customers a true comprehensive waste and recycling program that best fits their needs to improve green initiatives and reduce their annual waste spend. Diienno was previously employed at RWS Recycling & Waste Solutions from 2013 to 2022.
Emissions Data Now Available Online for The Miami-Dade Waste-to-Energy Facility
Covanta announced that emissions data is now available to the public online for the Miami-Dade County Resources Recovery Facility in Doral, Fla., which every year processes 1,000,000 tons of waste that would have otherwise gone to methane-producing landfills. The online information is also available in Spanish and Haitian-Creole. With this information now at the ready on the facility’s website, the Miami-Dade community is given an unfettered virtual seat into the control room to view the very same data that operators use to monitor operational performance at the Waste-to-Energy facility, which serves county residents with reliable and sustainable waste management.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Ascend Elements, a Massachusetts-based battery recycling and engineered materials company, and EcoPro Group, a leading South Korean battery materials company, announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement to cooperate in the development, qualification, and integration of recycled battery materials into EcoPro’s cathode products. EcoPro is a cathode active material (CAM) supplier to some of the largest EV battery manufacturers in North America while Ascend Elements recycles EV batteries and battery manufacturing scrap from many sources, including the SK Battery America (SKBA) facility in Commerce, Ga. Beyond EV battery recycling, Ascend Elements also transforms recycled batteries and manufacturing scrap into new, sustainable cathode precursor. With this agreement, Ascend Elements will supply recycled battery materials to EcoPro, which will convert the material into battery-ready, high-performance CAM for its battery manufacturing clients.
Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Food Lifeline of Seattle approximately $200,000 to assist in the development of a community-owned anaerobic digester in the South Park neighborhood of Seattle. Food Lifeline will partner with Duwamish Valley Sustainability Association, Black Star Farmers, and Sustainable Seattle, to develop new anaerobic digester capacity for the South City Biodigester Collaboration project. This project is designed to be a demonstration of the potential for a larger scale biofuel system and serve as an example of a closed loop “circular economy.” It is also intended to help provide Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and low-income communities autonomy over their waste-to-energy cycle, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and introduce immigrant, first-generation, and BIPOC youth in the Duwamish Valley to STEM career pathways.
Patented motionless wind harvesting system from Aeromine Technologies generates up to 50 percent more energy at same cost as rooftop solar PV. A new bladeless wind energy solution designed to integrate with building electrical systems and existing solar energy systems is helping commercial property owners meet increasing demands for on-site renewable energy. Aeromine Technologies' innovative, scalable, motionless system easily installs on the edge of a building generating up to 50 percent more energy at the same cost as rooftop solar PV.
The Zendure 400W solar panel is a portable panel that consists of four foldable sections. It's light enough to carry, and the four attached kickstands make it easy to set up, even on uneven surfaces. While it's not completely waterproof, it can withstand light rain. What we love about the panel is that it's all one piece, meaning you don't have to fiddle with accessories, except for adapters (not included) to connect it to your power station. However, you can keep additional cables in the attached pouch that also holds the built-in 3ft (1m) MC4 connector.
Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
Dawsongroup, a rental company in the UK that specialises in long-term vehicles and equipment rental, has invested in six of JCB’s pothole fixing machines. The company, which provides a variety of self-drive units to the municipal and industrial sectors, added the new units to its fleet meet a rising demand from local authorities, which are trying to catch up on a reported nine years of road repairs with an estimated cost of £12.64 billion (€14.4 billion).
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is testing an asphalt mix with recycled plastic polymer as part of its sustainable transportation initiatives. The plastic road pilot will take place on Fort Weaver Road between Kilaha Street and the beginning of Fort Weaver Road near Cormorant Avenue. The amount of plastic modified asphalt used in this pilot—1,950 tons—will keep the equivalent of 195,000 plastic bottles out of the landfill. “Using plastic in our asphalt has the potential to make our roads stronger and upcycle material that would be otherwise headed for a landfill,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Even though we’re using a material that has been used on roads in the United States for over 5 years, we need to make sure the mix is right for Hawaiʻi and our environment.”
