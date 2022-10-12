The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is testing an asphalt mix with recycled plastic polymer as part of its sustainable transportation initiatives. The plastic road pilot will take place on Fort Weaver Road between Kilaha Street and the beginning of Fort Weaver Road near Cormorant Avenue. The amount of plastic modified asphalt used in this pilot—1,950 tons—will keep the equivalent of 195,000 plastic bottles out of the landfill. “Using plastic in our asphalt has the potential to make our roads stronger and upcycle material that would be otherwise headed for a landfill,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Even though we’re using a material that has been used on roads in the United States for over 5 years, we need to make sure the mix is right for Hawaiʻi and our environment.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO