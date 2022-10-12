ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birdwatch: why the chiffchaff in my garden may not fly south this winter

By Stephen Moss
The Guardian
 3 days ago
A singing chiffchaff perched in a blooming plum tree Photograph: Buiten-Beeld/Alamy

It is the start of spring, not the beginning of autumn. At least that is what the chiffchaff in my Somerset garden seems to think as he belts out his eponymous two-note song.

This tiny olive-green warbler, weighing just 9g – about the same as a £1 coin – should be on his way south by now. But chiffchaffs do not go as far as their cousins: most spend winter in Spain, Portugal or north Africa, rather than making the hazardous journey across the Sahara.

But I suspect this particular chiffchaff may not even travel that far. Instead, he will probably head just a few miles down the road to the Avalon Marshes, where a plentiful supply of insects will keep him going until March.

Unlike many long-distance migrants, which have experienced big falls in numbers in recent years, chiffchaffs are doing rather well: the UK breeding population has more than trebled since the 1970s. Like another short-distance migrant, the blackcap, they have benefited from milder winters and earlier springs.

A couple of years ago, a chiffchaff spent the whole winter in our garden, feeding on insects from the dung heap supplied by next door’s pony. One bright, sunny morning, to my surprise and delight, I heard it momentarily burst into song, showing that while migration can be a winning strategy, sometimes it pays to stay put.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

