Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Urban Meyer Reveals His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
Tennessee will host its biggest game of the season when facing Alabama this Saturday afternoon. During On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer broke down the pivotal SEC showdown. The former Florida and Ohio State head coach believes the Volunteers can hand the Crimson Tide their first...
Tennessee announces uniform combination for Alabama game
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin,...
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022
One of the top showdowns in the entire country up to this point of the season is set to take place as the #3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide travels to the hostile environment of Knoxville to take on the #6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Join us for our College Football odds series, where our Alabama-Tennessee prediction and pick will be revealed.
Bryce Young update: Saban shares latest Thursday before Tennessee game
Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided what is likely to be his final update on quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) before the Crimson Tide takes on No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. “Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said Thursday night on his radio show. “I think it comes down to...
Expert Pick: No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
Wes Rucker and Travis Reir join Zach Aldridge to share their expert picks for No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee.
Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday
Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
Stephen A. Smith 'Not Hearing Anything Good' About SEC Coach
One of the top college football coaches in the SEC is quickly losing support, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. During this Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said he's "not hearing anything good" about LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly, 60, is currently in his first year as the...
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
LOOK: Arch Manning tells priority Austin Westlake EDGE target and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek "stay home"
After Texas beat the brakes off of Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Shootout with dozens of five and four-star recruits in attendance and watching at home, one of the first questions asked by fans was how would this result impact recruiting battles between the squads from opposite sides of the Red River?
Four-star guard Mike Williams talks visits as he nears a decision
One of the biggest movers in the last class of 2023 update, Mike Williams has taken a host of visits as he starts to think about decisions. So far the 6-foot-2, 175 pound four-star who attends Bishop Walsh School (Md.) has taken officials to Wake Forest, Syracuse, Clemson, DePaul, an unofficial visit to VCU, and will take his last official to LSU on October 22nd before committing to a program.
Former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown has decided he needs a fresh start elsewhere. The former five-star prospect, who struggled to find and sustain consistency with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle played in 26 games with three starts for the Badgers after redshirting in 2019.
Iowa Football: Brian Ferentz comments about potentially changing quarterback
All season long, Iowa fans have been talking about the offense with the hyper-focus being on the quarterback. The Hawkeyes have had numerous problems on offense and it stems far deeper than one position, but quarterback is always the focal point. For the first time since the South Dakota State...
Sold out!!! N.C. A&T announces that the Greatest Homecoming on Earth is out of tickets
North Carolina A&T State University has announced that The Greatest Homecoming On Earth, popularly known as G.H.O.E, is OUT of tickets. Tickets to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming game against Campbell University are sold out. The matchup – scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m....
Iowa Redshirt Tracker: Where things stand with Iowa's true freshmen through six games
We are six games into the Iowa football season as the Hawkeyes sit with a 3-3 record. This past Saturday, Iowa fell to Illinois, 9-6, in Champaign, and is now in the bye week. According to the Iowa participation chart, six true freshmen saw the field for the Hawkeyes against the Illini.
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
Baylor football: Dave Aranda blunt about Bears' defensive issues in 43-40 loss at West Virginia
Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
Nick Saban reveals the three biggest keys to Alabama beating Tennessee
If there is one thing that Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows how to do, it’s beat. . For 15 consecutive years that he’s played them, he’s beaten them. That’s a streak that dates back to his time at LSU. This season feels different, though. The Volunteers are unbeaten, explosive, and playing at home. So, winning shouldn’t be too easy for Alabama this year.
Late Kick: Don't sleep on the Oregon Ducks
In this excerpt of Late Kick, Josh Pate says don't overlook Oregon because of their blowout loss to Georgia.
WATCH: Iowa commit Cam Buffington scores eight touchdowns in Winfield-Mount Union's win over English Valleys
Winfield, Iowa - Winfield-Mount Union took care of business on Friday night as the Wolves beat English Valleys, 71-8. The headliner in this matchup was Winfield-Mount Union 2024 three-star linebacker Cam Buffington, who is committed to Iowa. Buffington had 20 carries for 266 yards and eight touchdowns on offense for the Wolves along with 14 tackles, 12 solo, on defense.
College basketball rankings: Dick Vitale preseason top 25 headlined by UNC, Kentucky, Arkansas
College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
