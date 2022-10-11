ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
State
Kentucky State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
On3.com

Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday

Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Jayden Daniels
247Sports

Four-star guard Mike Williams talks visits as he nears a decision

One of the biggest movers in the last class of 2023 update, Mike Williams has taken a host of visits as he starts to think about decisions. So far the 6-foot-2, 175 pound four-star who attends Bishop Walsh School (Md.) has taken officials to Wake Forest, Syracuse, Clemson, DePaul, an unofficial visit to VCU, and will take his last official to LSU on October 22nd before committing to a program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown has decided he needs a fresh start elsewhere. The former five-star prospect, who struggled to find and sustain consistency with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle played in 26 games with three starts for the Badgers after redshirting in 2019.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Tigers#Sec#Gators
247Sports

Baylor football: Dave Aranda blunt about Bears' defensive issues in 43-40 loss at West Virginia

Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals the three biggest keys to Alabama beating Tennessee

If there is one thing that Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows how to do, it’s beat. . For 15 consecutive years that he’s played them, he’s beaten them. That’s a streak that dates back to his time at LSU. This season feels different, though. The Volunteers are unbeaten, explosive, and playing at home. So, winning shouldn’t be too easy for Alabama this year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WATCH: Iowa commit Cam Buffington scores eight touchdowns in Winfield-Mount Union's win over English Valleys

Winfield, Iowa - Winfield-Mount Union took care of business on Friday night as the Wolves beat English Valleys, 71-8. The headliner in this matchup was Winfield-Mount Union 2024 three-star linebacker Cam Buffington, who is committed to Iowa. Buffington had 20 carries for 266 yards and eight touchdowns on offense for the Wolves along with 14 tackles, 12 solo, on defense.
WINFIELD, IA
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Dick Vitale preseason top 25 headlined by UNC, Kentucky, Arkansas

College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy