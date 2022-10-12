ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU travels to Fargo for Dakota Marker game and #1 ranking in the F-C-S

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In 18 games the Dakota Marker has seen everything from future pros to ESPN’s College Gameday. “Practice during NDSU week is always a little bit more intense. People are always hitting a little bit harder than they probably should be.” SDSU Senior Defensive Lineman Reece Winkelman says.
FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

It’s #1 vs. #2 Saturday in Fargo

FARGO, N.D.–The Dakota Marker is on the line Saturday when No. 1-ranked North Dakota State hosts second-ranked South Dakota State in a battle of Missouri Valley Football Conference unbeatens. Both teams are 3-0 in the league and 5-1 overall with their only losses coming against FBS opponents. Game time is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700).
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Bison, SD
Brookings, SD
Football
Fargo, ND
Sports
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Football
dakotanewsnow.com

Lincoln Boys and Brandon Valley Girls win the Metro Cross Country Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Boys won the Metro Conference Cross Country meet Thursday afternoon at Yankton Trails by 13 points ovr Brandon Valley. Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg was the fastest runner with a time of 16:09.88 in the 5k. Jack Castelli of O’Gorman was second almost 23 seconds behind the winner. Mikah Peters of Brandon Valley was 3rd in 16:38.58.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lincoln and Canton volleyball teams are victorious Thursday night

SIOUX FALLS and CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked Lincoln Patriots in Class “AA” volleyball hosted Brookings Thursday night. The Pats won the first two sets before the Bobcats extended the match with a 26-24 win. But the Patriots won set four 25-10 and the match 3-1.
CANTON, SD
Cool 98.7

Time For NDSU Bison To Be In The Big 10

One thing is for certain, regardless of the college or university you attend, if you are from North Dakota one thing is for certain - we rally behind "Our Own". For years we have all cheered on the UND Hockey program as they have won NCAA Division I Championships. Both...
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Stampede play home opener on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 3-1 start to the season on the road, the Stampede host Fargo in their home opener on Saturday. Stampede President Jim Olander, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to talk about all the events going on around the game.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dakota Marker#The Dakota#American Football#Jacks#Fcs
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A preview of Saturday’s State Soccer championships and the high-scoring Harrisburg girls. Top plays from football, tennis and golf and a great volleyball match between DWU and Dakota State that came right down to the wire in Madison.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

October 12th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... How about Iowa-Bound Zach Lutmer spinning away from pressure and running 50 yards for a touchdown as Central Lyon-GLR remain perfect with a dominant win over Sheldon. Play #4... This combo was terrific at Howard Wood Field Friday night for Brandon Valley....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hbsdealer.com

Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo

Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
earnthenecklace.com

Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kvrr.com

A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
FARGO, ND
Jackson County Pilot

Huskies receive forfeit ahead of big matchup

After receiving the first forfeit in team history, the Jackson County Central football team has now shifted its focus to Pipestone. The Huskies were credited with an easy win last week when Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial forfeited — something JCC head coach Tom Schuller worried might happen. “We knew it...
PIPESTONE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy