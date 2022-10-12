Read full article on original website
SDSU travels to Fargo for Dakota Marker game and #1 ranking in the F-C-S
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In 18 games the Dakota Marker has seen everything from future pros to ESPN’s College Gameday. “Practice during NDSU week is always a little bit more intense. People are always hitting a little bit harder than they probably should be.” SDSU Senior Defensive Lineman Reece Winkelman says.
It’s #1 vs. #2 Saturday in Fargo
FARGO, N.D.–The Dakota Marker is on the line Saturday when No. 1-ranked North Dakota State hosts second-ranked South Dakota State in a battle of Missouri Valley Football Conference unbeatens. Both teams are 3-0 in the league and 5-1 overall with their only losses coming against FBS opponents. Game time is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700).
Coyotes and Jackrabbits have home matches in Summit Volleyball Thursday
VERMILLION and BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first place USD volleyball team was in Vermillion Thursday night against Oral Roberts. Elizabeth had 24 kills in a 3-0 win for the top team in the Summit League as the Coyotes improved to 6-1 in league play (tied with NDSU) and 17-2 overall.
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
Lincoln Boys and Brandon Valley Girls win the Metro Cross Country Meet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Boys won the Metro Conference Cross Country meet Thursday afternoon at Yankton Trails by 13 points ovr Brandon Valley. Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg was the fastest runner with a time of 16:09.88 in the 5k. Jack Castelli of O’Gorman was second almost 23 seconds behind the winner. Mikah Peters of Brandon Valley was 3rd in 16:38.58.
Lincoln and Canton volleyball teams are victorious Thursday night
SIOUX FALLS and CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th-ranked Lincoln Patriots in Class “AA” volleyball hosted Brookings Thursday night. The Pats won the first two sets before the Bobcats extended the match with a 26-24 win. But the Patriots won set four 25-10 and the match 3-1.
Time For NDSU Bison To Be In The Big 10
One thing is for certain, regardless of the college or university you attend, if you are from North Dakota one thing is for certain - we rally behind "Our Own". For years we have all cheered on the UND Hockey program as they have won NCAA Division I Championships. Both...
Stampede play home opener on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 3-1 start to the season on the road, the Stampede host Fargo in their home opener on Saturday. Stampede President Jim Olander, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to talk about all the events going on around the game.
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 12th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A preview of Saturday’s State Soccer championships and the high-scoring Harrisburg girls. Top plays from football, tennis and golf and a great volleyball match between DWU and Dakota State that came right down to the wire in Madison.
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
October 12th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... How about Iowa-Bound Zach Lutmer spinning away from pressure and running 50 yards for a touchdown as Central Lyon-GLR remain perfect with a dominant win over Sheldon. Play #4... This combo was terrific at Howard Wood Field Friday night for Brandon Valley....
Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo
Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
Huskies receive forfeit ahead of big matchup
After receiving the first forfeit in team history, the Jackson County Central football team has now shifted its focus to Pipestone. The Huskies were credited with an easy win last week when Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial forfeited — something JCC head coach Tom Schuller worried might happen. “We knew it...
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
