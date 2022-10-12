Read full article on original website
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Today in B2B Payments: eCommerce Tools Focus on African Enterprises, Aircraft Parts
Today in B2B payments, Dooka offers a B2B marketplace to promote intra-African trade, while Ambry Hill and eComchain launch an eCommerce storefront solution for sellers of aircraft parts. Plus, Blackline adds a credit risk assessment feature, while HSBC and Trade Ledger develop a digital receivables finance solution. A growing number...
UAE Member Ajman Launches Government Payment Portal on Metaverse
The Ajman Department of Finance (ADF) has launched a government payment platform on the metaverse, a service that registers government suppliers and a new website. These projects are part of the efforts of Ajman, which is one of the emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to promote digital transformation and become a global center for financial services, ADF said in a Friday (Oct. 14) press release.
Digital Payments Unlock FinTech Sector Growth in Jordan
As it did in many countries around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic payment systems in Jordan and catalyzed a major digital transformation among the country’s businesses. For the company that operates Jordan’s main electronic payment systems, Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), that means...
CFOs Zero In on Optimizing the Cash Conversion Cycle
With the digital transformation of corporate finance comes the promise of retiring outmoded approaches to the cash conversion cycle, making payments complete faster and having funds on hand for needed expenditures and investments in a far timelier manner. Recent PYMNTS research done in collaboration with Corcentric analyzes how CFOs want...
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages
In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Introduction of UK’s Electronic Documents Bill Marks Major Gain for Trade Digitization
The United Kingdom government on Thursday (Oct. 13) passed the Electronic Trade Documents Bill in parliament, ending the legal requirement for certain business documents, such as bills of exchange, promissory notes, warehouse receipts, and marine and cargo insurance certificates, to be printed on paper. According to the government, the new...
HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool
The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
Swiss Government Proposes Registry of Company Ownership
In a move that signals a major change for Switzerland’s financial services industry, the Swiss government intends to establish a central registry to track ownership of legal entities. To that end, the cabinet requested that the finance ministry draft proposals by mid-2023 that could make it easier to identify company owners.
Internet, Cloud Capabilities Define Google’s Billion-Dollar Africa Investment
One year on from the launch of Google’s billion-dollar, five-year investment plan to foster digital transformation in Africa, the firm has announced a number of projects that are helping to improve digital infrastructure and support local startups on the continent. During a recent Google for Africa 2022 webcast, company...
Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice
With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty. Consumers both want and need to engage with their financial institutions (FIs) digitally, but they want these interactions to be highly personalized. Branch closures rendered digital banking a necessity, and now it is a permanent fixture of the business landscape.
Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot
Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot. Digital services have become par for the course in modern banking, and banks are scrambling to offer the most impressive experiences. Some of the most common services banks offer include automated account validation, digital lockboxes and immediate transaction confirmation, but these represent just a small fraction of the possibilities that digital innovation can bring. Customers want fast, seamless and secure solutions and will reward banks that step up to provide them.
DeFi Draws Closer to Institutional Market as EU Eyes Automatic Blockchain Monitoring
In the first few years of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), platforms like Uniswap and Pancakeswap fueled the explosion of a field that has been defined by a series of spectacular gold rushes followed by a painful hangover. But as the industry evolves, businesses and governments alike are looking to establish order in the DeFi wild west.
AI Provides Context Needed to Help Banks Stop Financial Scams
In a recent conversation with Karen Webster, Featurespace Founder Dave Excell and MidFirst Bank Vice President and Director of Enterprise Fraud Candler Eve sounded the alarm in the battle against payments fraud. As Eve noted: “We work, live and breathe in a digital world … and in that digital world,...
NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform
FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
Walmart to Add Free Basic Package to Data Monetization Platform
About a year after launching Walmart Luminate, a data monetization platform for merchants and suppliers, Walmart has announced that it will make additions to the subscription-based product suite and that it expects to launch a free basic package for suppliers in 2023. One data set that the company has added...
Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech
Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Gain Funding for Business Banking, Money Movement
Today in B2B payments, NorthOne raises $67 million to expand its business banking and financial management platform, while Astra nets $10 million to deliver its faster money movement capabilities to more customers. Plus, Shoplazza and PayerMax partner to provide merchants with collection solutions. FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in...
