Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: El Cuscatléco a fine addition to downtown dining
A promising new Salvadoran restaurant has moved into the old Fishlips location in downtown Bakersfield, and we were sold after just one visit. Why? Maybe it was the thick, moist corn tortillas, which were just perfect dipped into the pureed dark bean mix that is served with every entrée. Maybe it was the pupusas — we ordered two — that are as addicting as tacos once you sample them. Or maybe it was the startling, fascinating entrees including a beef hash made special with finely chopped radishes, mint and a squeeze of lemon.
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Harvest Holidays Festival celebrates another year of fun, activities
Delano’s 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival closed down Oct. 8 after a busy day of activities. A health fair and booths were at Memorial Park from 1 p.m. to the evening with Harvest’s annual grand marshal and royalty barbecue in the evening drawing a large crowd to the grassy area near the entrance to the park.
Trial postponed until January for adoptive parents of California City brothers
A Kern County Superior Court judge postponed a trial date Friday of the adoptive parents of two California City brothers until January because their defense attorneys have yet to receive thousands of pages of evidence to review them. Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to a...
Man gets 15 years for setting local mansion on fire
A man who set fire to a south Bakersfield mansion was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday. Marty Sias, 30, pleaded no contest to two arson charges and a felony charge of possessing a device for arson after causing roughly $2 million in damages at the Palazzo Destefani. The fire was set on March 26.
Jury awards nearly $8.1M to Rosamond couple after State Farm rejects $100K settlement offer
The civil dispute started with a car crash in eastern Kern County in 2017. It ended Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court when a jury awarded more than $8 million to a Rosamond woman and her husband.
BPD arrests man on suspicion of hate crime after vandalism at Burger King
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime Wednesday night after a Burger King location sustained an estimated $10,000 worth of damage, according to a BPD news release. Rodney Rusco, 53, of Bakersfield, was arrested after BPD officers responded to the fast-food restaurant at 7990...
Bakersfield doctor pleads guilty to federal tax evasion exceeding $300K
A Bakersfield doctor pleaded guilty to tax evasion Friday in federal court after evading more than $300,000 of personal tax liability and pocketing money claimed as deductions on his tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office of the Eastern District. Pain management doctor Janardhan Grandhe,...
