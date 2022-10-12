CARBONDALE, Ill. — Murray State’s women’s soccer team has made things very interesting late in their inaugural season as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. The Racers had won three of their past five matches in Valley play entering Thursday night’s contest with Southern Illinois at the Lee Hartzog Track and Field Complex in Carbondale, Illinois. The fact that none of those five matches had included a loss had vaulted the Racers into the upper crust of The Valley standings in a tie for third with both Illinois-Chicago and SIU.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO