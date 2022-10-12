Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Late SIU penalty kick beats Racers
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Murray State’s women’s soccer team has made things very interesting late in their inaugural season as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. The Racers had won three of their past five matches in Valley play entering Thursday night’s contest with Southern Illinois at the Lee Hartzog Track and Field Complex in Carbondale, Illinois. The fact that none of those five matches had included a loss had vaulted the Racers into the upper crust of The Valley standings in a tie for third with both Illinois-Chicago and SIU.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer meets SIU in biggest match since coming to The Valley
MURRAY — Following a memorable week of success, Murray State women’s soccer heads to Carbondale, Illinois, tonight for what amounts to the program’s most important matchup so far since entering the Missouri Valley Conference. Murray State will face Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. at the Hartzog Track...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers face third straight top-25 team
MURRAY — The schedule maker did Murray State football absolutely no favors this season. Every time the Racers turn around, another big challenge seems to be waiting around the next corner. There have been no gimmes.
Murray Ledger & Times
Fike wins ’22 Murray Country Club championship
MURRAY — Tommy Fike shot a stellar 140 over two days to win the 2022 club championship recently at the Murray Country Club. Fike had back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 in blustery conditions, besting second place Craig Schwettman (76-75) by 11 strokes. Shane Andrus finished third at 153 (74-79).
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Country Club group scores 3 eagles on same hole, almost 4th
MURRAY — On Aug. 12, the foursome of Randy Lee, Steve Farmer, Tom Oliverio and David Buckingham scored a rare feat on the par-5 hole 14th hole at the Murray Country Club. In fact, members with decades of playing golf at the club have never recalled this kind of thing happening there before.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers, Hoptown both seek first district win, state playoff berth
MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers have struggled to an 0-7 overall record and stand at 0-2 in Class 4A District 1. Despite the winless campaign so far, hope is still alive for Champion’s young squad to earn a KHSAA playoff berth with the Hopkinsville Tigers coming to town.
Murray Ledger & Times
Bowling expects nothing different in district clash with host Caldwell County
MURRAY — If one looks at the two teams’ records this season, it appears Murray High should have an edge on Caldwell County ahead of Friday night’s Class 2A 1st District football clash in Princeton. Murray High’s Tigers (4-3, 2-0 in district play) appear to have righted...
Murray Ledger & Times
Nimmo finishes 12th at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate
JONESBORO, Ark. — The Murray State men’s golf team took on RidgePointe Country Club Tuesday in the final round of play at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Jay Nimmo paced the Racers as he tied for 12th place in the field of 69 players after scores...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
WBKO
Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially...
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival ready for weekend
Fifty thousand hungry visitors are set to descend on Cadiz this weekend for their 46th Country Ham Festival. Preparations have been months in the making lining up 225 vendors, carnival rides, and musical entertainment. There are some preliminary events all week, but the start of the celebration is the Ham...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash site on I-24 E in Lyon County now cleared
LYON COUNTY, KY — A crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near the 41 mile marker has restricted traffic to one lane. The crash is between the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the I-69 Exit 43 Interchange. A truck pulling a travel trailer has crashed with the trailer...
kbsi23.com
Graves County residents near KY 408 warned of spreading field fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff’s Department are notifying residents near KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading toward homes. KSP Post 1 was notified of a field fire on KY 2194 West...
wkdzradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
