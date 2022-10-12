Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
What's new and what works in the treatment of hot flashes?
Hot flashes are one of the most commonly reported symptoms of the menopause transition. Over time, a wide array of hormone and nonhormone medications, as well as nonpharmacologic remedies, have been developed to help menopausal women manage bothersome hot flashes. A presentation at The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, will address the status of the latest pharmacologic advances in the treatment of hot flashes.
A Teen Girl's Diet Could Impact Her Odds for Menstrual Pain
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While working on a senior research project as part of her undergraduate degree from Rutgers University, Serah Sannoh decided to analyze peer-reviewed studies on diet and menstrual period pain, partly because of her own struggles with the issue. What did she find? Sannoh reported in her new study that her research showed foods high in omega-6 fatty acids promoted inflammation, a key culprit in menstrual pain, whereas a diet high in foods with omega-3 fatty acids reduced inflammation. ...
Foods to Fight Constipation
The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
Healthline
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Achieves Blood Sugar and Weight Loss Targets Faster
Researchers say a newly approved drug for type 2 diabetes performed well in a new study. They say the medication tirzepatide achieved weight loss and blood sugar control goals more quickly than other treatments. Experts say that in addition to medication, type 2 diabetes can be managed through diet and...
Lifehacker
The Overlooked (but Serious) Symptoms of Menopause
Generally speaking, menopause, which is defined as going a full 12 months without a period, can happen anytime ranging between the late 30s to late 50s, with the average age being 52. In the time period leading up to menopause, which is known as perimenopause, the body can go through a number of changes, with this transitory period lasting an average of four years. Even after menopause ends, you’re still not done, as symptoms can persist for years after.
EverydayHealth.com
Night Sweats and Hot Flashes Are Not the Same
You may think that a night sweat is just a hot flash that occurs at night; both menopausal vasomotor symptoms cause uncomfortable flushing and sweating. However, new research presented at the 2022 Annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), held in Atlanta October 12 through 15, finds that they are actually two different things. And while both up the risk of depression, night sweats alone appear to be linked to more stress compared with hot flashes.
The most common IBS symptoms
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is an intestinal disorder that involves abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Although IBS isn’t life threatening, it does stand to impact your quality of life through a range of symptoms. And while there is no cure for IBS, there are ways to identify and even manage it in order to improve your quality of life.
Clayton News Daily
HEALTH: Spinal stenosis might be the cause of lower back pains
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an extremely active 79-year-old woman. For at least 10 years, I have had lower back pain. I assumed it was arthritis and ignored it. By June, after an extremely tough exercise class, the intermittent pain became permanent. I called my orthopedic medical practice for an evaluation. The staff took X-rays, and later told me that I must have had a fall in the past. I said that I had had one about 10 years ago. They immediately referred me to a pain management spinal physician.
What Complications Can Result From Dry Mouth?
Dry mouth (clinically known as xerostomia) is a condition where the salivary glands don't produce enough saliva to keep your mouth wet (via Mayo Clinic). Saliva serves a critical role in maintaining dental health and supporting the digestive process. According to WebMD, adequate saliva production keeps your mouth comfortably hydrated, assists in digestion, prevents bad breath, and protects teeth from decay.
Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?
Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
healio.com
Migraines linked to poor sleep for premenopausal and perimenopausal women
Premenopausal and perimenopausal women with a history of migraines were more likely to experience poor sleep vs. those who did not have a history of migraines, according to a cross-sectional study presented at the NAMS Annual Meeting. However, the relationship between migraine history and sleep quality during perimenopause did not...
healio.com
Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation
Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
verywellhealth.com
Hyperthyroidism Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Approximately 1 in 100 Americans over the age of 12 have hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland makes too much thyroid hormone. When there is more thyroid hormone than the body needs, the functions of the major organs and systems are sped up. It can affect heart rate and metabolism.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
MedicalXpress
Women may experience different PCOS symptoms depending on where they live
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in Alabama may be more likely to have excessive hair growth and insulin resistance, whereas women with PCOS in California may be more likely to have higher testosterone levels, according to new research published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. PCOS affects...
verywellhealth.com
Can Nerve Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes isn't the only problem that can develop as a result of high blood sugar. Over time, excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) and fats in your blood can lead to many complications, including painful nerve damage. Nerve pain that comes along with a diagnosis of diabetes is referred to as...
Birth control pill linked to greater risk of blood clots in women with obesity – here’s what you need to know
Women who are obese and taking the combined oral contraceptive pill have 12 to 24 times greater risk of developing a leg-vein blood clot than those not taking the pill and who are not overweight, according to a recent review of research. Other studies have found a lower but still increased risk.
Clayton News Daily
Flu 'gathering speed' across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season
US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year's flu season -- and are already seeing signs that the virus is spreading. As the 2022-23 flu season gets underway, one high school in California is facing a "high number of absences" among students due to possible flu cases. Flu activity in the United States often starts to increase in October and usually peaks between December and February.
AboutLawsuits.com
Some Hormonal Contraceptives May Impact Childrens’ Bone Health, Case Study Warns
New research suggests hormonal methods of birth control may have a negative impact on the bone health of young girls, leading to lowered bone mass and an increased risk of bone fractures and osteoporosis that may extended long into adulthood. Overall, most types of hormonal contraceptives are thought to be...
