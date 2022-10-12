Read full article on original website
BC Heights
Eagles Tally Six Goals, Dominate Northeastern To Snap Three-Game Losing Streak￼￼￼￼￼
Entering its game against Northeastern, Boston College field hockey was averaging 5.66 penalty corners per game. But things took a turn for the better on Wednesday, and the No.19 Eagles registered seven penalty corners in the first quarter alone. At the half, BC had already tallied 11 penalty corners, good...
BC Heights
Weekly Roundup: Women’s Tennis Earns Program First, Rowing Opens Season, and Swim and Dive Earn Mixed Results in Back-to-Back Tri-Meets
Boston College women’s tennis’ No. 1 doubles pair of Laura Lopez and Marice Aguiar defeated Tennessee’s Rebeka Mertena and Esther Adeshina in straight sets at the All-American Doubles Championship on Oct. 5. The duo, which took down its opponent 6–3, 6–3, became the first BC women’s doubles...
BC Heights
At Newton’s First Bakery Crawl, Shops Sold Out Fast
The number of bakeries in Newton has doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but All Over Newton founder Lauren Berman said it hasn’t all been sweet for the new shops. “Bakeries and small restaurants are notorious for having incredibly thin profit margins, and recently those margins have...
