Read full article on original website
Related
Irate Passenger Booted From Flight To NY After Tirade Over Lap Dog (VIDEO)
An altercation over a passenger’s furry flight companion on a plane to New York led to an epic meltdown that was all caught on video and has since gone viral online. The incident occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a Delta flight from Atlanta to JFK, according to a Reddit user who posted a video of the outburst.
UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Two women have been charged with criminal damage after climate change protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery, British police said on Saturday.
KTVZ
India halts production of cough syrups suspected of links to child deaths
Indian health authorities have halted production at a pharmaceutical company in New Delhi after the World Health Organization (WHO) said its cough and cold syrups may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children. The WHO suspects that four of the syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited — Promethazine...
Voices: Suella Braverman is gaslighting victims of modern slavery
In towns, streets and communities all across the UK, people are trapped in modern slavery. This is not only a failure, but an affront to us all. At a time when the UK needs an urgent upgrade of existing legislation and policies on modern slavery that better protect people, instead, a dangerous narrative is being spread, and victims of slavery up and down the country are being failed.For years, we have been challenging the UK government as it embeds its hostile immigration policies, normalising dangerous rhetoric that pitches communities against those in need of support and protection. This rhetoric harms...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘This is the news - our news’: The history and importance of the UK’s Black press
Amplifying underreported perspectives, fostering a sense of belonging, nurturing talent and resisting the status quo. These are the critical functions of the Black press in Britain.While trends may wane and things change with the passage of time, the need for media platforms that highlight Black experiences has been ever-constant.The Black press in Britain is at least a century old, always standing apart from the mainstream hub and positioned adjacent to Fleet Street while running alongside the movement for racial equality.Britain’s first Black “campaigning magazine” is thought to be The African Times and Orient Review of 1912.Founded and edited by Dusé...
Comments / 0