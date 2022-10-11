ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 1

Related
accesslifthandlers.com

JLG to launch electric booms at Bauma

JLG has announced that it will be present at Bauma on partner Hinowa’s stand where it will launch the renewed version of its EC Series. The company had announced previously that it would not have a standalone booth at Bauma, and today confirmed that it will appear with Hinowa with two new models.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy