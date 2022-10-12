Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Really Does Rock!DONNA STERLINGCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday
Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst
Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz
Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Predictions
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 promises more fighting between Team Black and Team Green, but when is its release date on HBO?
Pinstripe Alley
ALDS Game 2: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
After rain washed out the planned Thursday night matchup, the Yankees and Guardians will be back in action tonight for Game 2 of the 2022 American League Division Series. New York took Game 1 thanks to a strong effort on the mound by Gerrit Cole and home runs from Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo. That got them off to a 1-0 lead in the series and two victories away from making their third ALCS appearance since the start of 2017.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Guardians battle back to take Game 2, even ALDS with Yankees
NEW YORK — The Yankees waited an extra day for the rain clouds to clear, and once they finally did, Game 2 of the ALDS ended in a disappointing extra-inning loss to the Guardians. Jameson Taillon entered for the 10th inning and promptly allowed two bloop hits to break...
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1
John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Bob Costas thinks Justin Bieber is pitching in MLB Playoffs: Best memes and Tweets
Bob Costas made the mistake we’ve all been waiting for, calling Shane Bieber Justin Bieber in Game 2 of the ALDS. These are the best social reactions. At first, you almost couldn’t believe it. You had to think that you heard Bob Costas wrong when he said “Justin Bieber.”
Boomer convinced Theo Epstein will be Mets next team president
Boomer Esiason will not be deterred in his belief that Steve Cohen’s big hire to be the next Mets team president will be Theo Epstein despite it not happening last year.
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to Tom Brady’s surprising business move
While Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might have a lot on his plate right now given his marriage struggles that appear to be culminating in divorce as well as his focus on his team during football season, that isn’t stopping him from dedicating his efforts to quite a unique business venture.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Rhys Hoskins’ epic home run and bat slam
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins broke open NLDS Game 3 with the Atlanta Braves in the bottom of the third with a three-run home run and a bat slam — yes, slam — that will live for the ages. After infielder Bryson Stott doubled in a six-pitch...
thecomeback.com
MLB fans react to goose on field at Padres-Dodgers Game 2
Game 2 of the NLDS series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers featured a brief pause in action on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, for an unusual reason. A goose — not a duck, but it fooled many of us initially (including FS1 announcers Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski) — was in the outfield during the bottom of the eighth inning.
thecomeback.com
Goose that delayed NLDS gets update from Dodgers
Baseball fans want to know: What happened to the goose?. In case you missed it, Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres featured a bizarre interruption in the bottom of the eighth when a goose invaded the outfield. After quite literally a wild...
New York Legend Trolls Rival Fans on Live TV Following Yankees’ Win [WATCH]
Things went from good to great for New York Yankees' fans following their Game 1 win against the Cleveland Guardians. Well, at least the fans who stuck around to watch the postgame show on Fox. In case you're just emerging out from under your rock this morning, the New York...
MLB playoffs: How to watch the Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Friday afternoon (10-14-22)
Game 2 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed from Thursday night to Friday afternoon (Oct. 14, 2022) because of rain. The game will be played today at 1:07 p.m. and will be broadcast by TBS. For cord cutters, you...
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/13/22
After an annoyingly scheduled offday yesterday with perfect weather, rain might threaten the Yankees/Guardians ALDS Game 2 matchup tonight. If it does get banged, we could get as many as four games in four days depending on how long this series goes. Wonderful! Way to go, MLB. Today on the...
