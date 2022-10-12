ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday

Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst

Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
BRONX, NY
NESN

Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz

Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
BOSTON, MA
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
TV SERIES
Pinstripe Alley

ALDS Game 2: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

After rain washed out the planned Thursday night matchup, the Yankees and Guardians will be back in action tonight for Game 2 of the 2022 American League Division Series. New York took Game 1 thanks to a strong effort on the mound by Gerrit Cole and home runs from Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo. That got them off to a 1-0 lead in the series and two victories away from making their third ALCS appearance since the start of 2017.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tom Brady’s surprising business move

While Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might have a lot on his plate right now given his marriage struggles that appear to be culminating in divorce as well as his focus on his team during football season, that isn’t stopping him from dedicating his efforts to quite a unique business venture.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to goose on field at Padres-Dodgers Game 2

Game 2 of the NLDS series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers featured a brief pause in action on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, for an unusual reason. A goose — not a duck, but it fooled many of us initially (including FS1 announcers Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski) — was in the outfield during the bottom of the eighth inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

Goose that delayed NLDS gets update from Dodgers

Baseball fans want to know: What happened to the goose?. In case you missed it, Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres featured a bizarre interruption in the bottom of the eighth when a goose invaded the outfield. After quite literally a wild...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/13/22

After an annoyingly scheduled offday yesterday with perfect weather, rain might threaten the Yankees/Guardians ALDS Game 2 matchup tonight. If it does get banged, we could get as many as four games in four days depending on how long this series goes. Wonderful! Way to go, MLB. Today on the...
CLEVELAND, OH

