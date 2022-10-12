Read full article on original website
Related
Wetumpka Herald
EST/NORRIS, W.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-300 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, deceased, having been granted to JUDY D. NORRIS on October 5, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JUDY D. NORRIS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: GERALD A. DANIEL, JR. LAW OFFICE OF G A DANIEL, JR. LLC PO BOX 638 MILLBROOK, ALABAMA 36054 334-285-9444 Jerry@GADanielLaw.com Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 2022 EST/NORRIS, W.
Troy Messenger
Marjorie Lane honored at ASU
Marjorie Lane of Troy has been honored by Alabama State University as a recipient of a 50 Under 50 alumni award. The award is designed to engage, re-engage, educate, honor and develop the next generation of advocates, donors and ambassadors for ASU. The 50 under 50 class members were honored...
WSFA
Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
Wetumpka Herald
Made In America
I struggled with a car purchase three years ago wondering what my dad would’ve said. He was a steel worker, and his company was keen on buying American. So, I’ve always done so, until then. I did careful research and purchased a “foreign” car. We had...
alreporter.com
ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
Wetumpka Herald
CAMELLIA GARDENS
© Copyright 2022 The Wetumpka Herald, 127 Company Street Wetumpka, AL | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy.
Wetumpka Herald
Tastes change, the jingle survives
"People come from miles around, from the farms and from the towns, to where excitement will be found at the Alabama National Fair!" The Alabama State Agricultural Society sponsored a fair in Montgomery dating back to pre-Civil War days, in 1854. Harper’s Weekly magazine described the location of the fairgrounds as “beautifully located upon the banks of the noble Alabama River, occupying a large, level, grassy plain, to the north of the city.”
Expert Pick: No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
Wes Rucker and Travis Reir join Zach Aldridge to share their expert picks for No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
alabamanews.net
Remembering Radio Host Mel Marshall
He was known as the voice of Alabama State University. Mel Marshall was a founding member of WVAS 90.7 FM in 1983. Station Manager Candy Capel gave us a tour of his studio. “Why it was still early, early in the morning, Mel would walk in here and assume his position behind the desk. These were his headphones. He would put his headphones on and he would start his day,” said Capel.
WSFA
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
WSFA
Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site. A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years. “We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah...
WSFA
Montgomery Public Schools approves pay raises for substitute teachers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is having a hard time finding enough substitute teachers. School officials believe it is because surrounding counties are paying more. “We’re trying to get into the same market that they are,” said MPS school board president Clare Weil. That is why...
Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
alreporter.com
Attorneys ask for charges against officer who allegedly beat incarcerated man
A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. Attorneys representing Jimmy Norman, a 44-year-old incarcerated individual at Elmore Correctional facility who was shown being beaten by a correctional officer in a video obtained by APR in September, confirmed on Monday that they intend to file suit over the alleged incident and will be requesting the Elmore County District Attorney’s office hand down criminal assault charges on the officer in question.
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0