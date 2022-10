IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s soccer team drew, 2-2, against Purdue on Thursday night at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Boilermakers struck first with goal in the 20th minute of play by freshman Kayla Budish. Purdue added to its total with three minutes left in the first half on penalty kick by junior Emily Mathews.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO