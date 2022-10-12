Read full article on original website
Construction complete on county’s new storage facility
In early 2021, Elmore County received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus (CV) grant to construct a storage facility to house pandemic and emergency related supplies and equipment. The storage facility was funded by this CDBG-CV grant and with a portion of Elmore County’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
CAMELLIA GARDENS
AV/05 BMW
PUBLIC NOTICE The following vehicle will be auctioned off by J&J Towing 65 Pierce Rd Elmore on 11-10-22 2005 BMW 525 V.I.N. # WBANAA535X5B863243 2013 FORD FOCUS 1FADP3F28DL187473 2017 HD FLHXS 1HD1KRC18HB681353 2000 BUICK CENTURY 2G4WS52J8Y1184476 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 12 and 19, 2022 AV/05 BMW.
Equipment Operator
Tallapoosa County Commission is accepting applications for: Equipment Operator Tallapoosa County Highway Department Deadline: October 27, 2022 at 3pm Please apply at: Tallapoosa County Highway Department 20121 Highway 280 Dadeville, Alabama 36853 Tallapoosa County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
EST/NORRIS, W.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-300 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, deceased, having been granted to JUDY D. NORRIS on October 5, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JUDY D. NORRIS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH NORRIS, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: GERALD A. DANIEL, JR. LAW OFFICE OF G A DANIEL, JR. LLC PO BOX 638 MILLBROOK, ALABAMA 36054 334-285-9444 Jerry@GADanielLaw.com Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 2022 EST/NORRIS, W.
EST/BRADLEY, H.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HEATHER BRADLEY, DECEASED CASE NO. 2022-274 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to SUMMER HOFFMAN as Personal Representative on the 5th day of October, 2022, by the Honorable JOHN THORNTON, Judge of Probate of said County in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. SUMMER HOFFMAN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HEATHER BRADLEY, DECEASED. Name and Address of Attorney: Regina B. Edwards, Esq. The Law Firm of Edwards & Edwards, P.C. 109 E. Bridge Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 12, 19 and 26, 2022 EST/BRADLEY, H.
Tastes change, the jingle survives
"People come from miles around, from the farms and from the towns, to where excitement will be found at the Alabama National Fair!" The Alabama State Agricultural Society sponsored a fair in Montgomery dating back to pre-Civil War days, in 1854. Harper’s Weekly magazine described the location of the fairgrounds as “beautifully located upon the banks of the noble Alabama River, occupying a large, level, grassy plain, to the north of the city.”
Made In America
I struggled with a car purchase three years ago wondering what my dad would’ve said. He was a steel worker, and his company was keen on buying American. So, I’ve always done so, until then. I did careful research and purchased a “foreign” car. We had...
BAKER'S DOZEN: Elmore County volleyball wins 13th straight area championship
The Elmore County volleyball team continued its 13-year run of dominance on Wednesday night. The Lady Panthers swept past Holtville and Marbury, both by a score of 3-0, to claim the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 7 volleyball championship. Elmore County has now won 13 consecutive area championships and the Lady...
Tigers’ defense ‘played lights out’ against Sylacauga
Tallassee football coach Mike Battles wanted his team to start fast against Sylacauga. And they did, winning 47-17. The Tigers took each of six drives in the first half to the end zone. “We have been a second half team most of the year,” Battles said. “We came out, knew...
Edgewood Academy playing for home playoff seeding
Coming off a huge region win over Macon East, the Edgewood Academy football team now has an even bigger game in front of it. Edgewood Academy hosts Hooper Academy this Friday night in an AISA AA Region 1 matchup. The Wildcats, which are 3-4 overall and 2-2 in region play, can clinch a first-round home playoff game with the win. Edgewood has not hosted a first-round playoff game since 2019 and have played all three playoff games (1-2) on the road since Chad Michael took over as head coach in 2020.
Edgewood Academy wins over Hooper behind monster night from Gabe LeMaster
It helps to have a player like Gabe LeMaster on your team. On homecoming night, LeMaster was the king on the field as the junior snagged three interceptions, two touchdown catches and had a shutout saving tackle in his team’s 20-0 win over Hooper. “This one feels really good,”...
