'Life Has Its Stresses': Tom Brady Admits He's 'Going Through' Tough Times As Gisele Bündchen Divorce Talk Heats Up

Coming clean. Though Tom Brady has stayed mum on the rumors that his and Gisele Bündchen 's marriage is nearing the end , the NFL superstar has finally confessed he's in the midst of a personal rough patch.

Though the athlete never mentioned his romance or wife by name, he explained during the Monday, October 10, episode of his podcast, "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," that "there's things I'm going through."

The father-of-three, 45, acknowledged that everyone endures tough times, and he seemed to hint at the struggle he's had balancing his legendary football career with home life , explaining, "I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in today’s day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have."

As OK! previously shared, one of the alleged catalysts behind the potential split is his dedication to being on the field, as in the past, Bündchen admitted she's begged him to be more "present."

"You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses," Brady continued, adding that he's trying to look at himself and ask, "'Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me.'"

Though some situations may be harder to cope with than others, the quarterback lamented, "It's life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that's what we're all trying to do. We're trying to do it the best way we can."

While the NFL player has stayed put in Tampa Bay, Fla., his estranged wife, 42, has been living separately in Miami, where she's been seen visiting a holistic healer . The spouses of 13 years have each hired divorce lawyers, and though it's speculated that the Super Bowl champion wants to try and work things out, the Brazilian model allegedly doesn't see a reconciliation in the cards.

"She is done with their marriage ," a source insisted. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."