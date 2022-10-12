ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Life Has Its Stresses': Tom Brady Admits He's 'Going Through' Tough Times As Gisele Bündchen Divorce Talk Heats Up

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awZB2_0iVOxHX400
mega

Coming clean. Though Tom Brady has stayed mum on the rumors that his and Gisele Bündchen 's marriage is nearing the end , the NFL superstar has finally confessed he's in the midst of a personal rough patch.

Though the athlete never mentioned his romance or wife by name, he explained during the Monday, October 10, episode of his podcast, "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," that "there's things I'm going through."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRGMm_0iVOxHX400
mega

The father-of-three, 45, acknowledged that everyone endures tough times, and he seemed to hint at the struggle he's had balancing his legendary football career with home life , explaining, "I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in today’s day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have."

As OK! previously shared, one of the alleged catalysts behind the potential split is his dedication to being on the field, as in the past, Bündchen admitted she's begged him to be more "present."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsWc2_0iVOxHX400
mega

"You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses," Brady continued, adding that he's trying to look at himself and ask, "'Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me.'"

GISELE BUNDCHEN SPOTTED LEAVING LEGAL OFFICE IN MIAMI AS TOM BRADY DIVORCE LOOMS

Though some situations may be harder to cope with than others, the quarterback lamented, "It's life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that's what we're all trying to do. We're trying to do it the best way we can."

While the NFL player has stayed put in Tampa Bay, Fla., his estranged wife, 42, has been living separately in Miami, where she's been seen visiting a holistic healer . The spouses of 13 years have each hired divorce lawyers, and though it's speculated that the Super Bowl champion wants to try and work things out, the Brazilian model allegedly doesn't see a reconciliation in the cards.

"She is done with their marriage ," a source insisted. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

Comments / 44

kristin bowling
2d ago

That's sad all she wanted was for him to be mire present with their little family and he couldn't make that happen? Not like they needed the money.

Reply(3)
11
Attilla
2d ago

keep your head up Tom Brady just let it be when she met you you was playing football you don't have to retire if you don't want to she just want both of you guys home with the kids I don't understand why she need 200 mil from you Tom Brady and she's worth 400 mil something wrong with that picture

Reply(1)
8
Repub
1d ago

Poor guy. He's having a midlife crisis. Selfishly choosing to go after an 8th ring for all 8 fingers over his family. What a guy.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
SheKnows

Even Tom Brady’s Friends Are Reportedly Tired of His Inability to Compromise in His Relationship With Gisele Bündchen

It seems like Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and stay in the NFL isn’t just negatively impacting his relationship with Gisele Bündchen — the couple’s friends are reportedly tired of his dedication to football above everything else, too. “Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source told Us Weekly. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.” For those who aren’t up to speed with the whole Gisele/Tom marital drama saga, things took a turn for the worse when Brady decided to return to the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Gisele Bundchen
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#American Football
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons

Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OK! Magazine

She 'Is Done': Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen is ready to throw in the towel on her marriage to Tom Brady, according to a source. After months of being at odds, the supermodel is "done" trying to make her union with the NFL pro work and is ready to "move on," claimed a source, who told a news publication, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."Bündchen "is doing okay" as her relationship with Brady nears its end, added the source. "She is just trying to figure out her life." LOOK...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9

Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
NFL
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Message For Critics Goes Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, Paige Spiranac took out her frustrations with a few fans in her comments section. Spiranac has been giving her college football picks this season - and has done quite well. She jokingly referred to herself as a betting sharp, which drew the ire of a few fans for some reason.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

137K+
Followers
4K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy