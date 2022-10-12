ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADA launches Health Equity Action Team as part of new initiative

The American Dental Association launched a new Health Equity Action Team to move toward eliminating disparities in oral health. The team will be led by the Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention, according to an Oct. 13 news release from the ADA. During SmileCon, an ADA event, the team...
A fulfilling career in veterinary social work

During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
CarriersEdge adds new fleet resource library

Newmarket, Ontario-based CarriersEdge, a provider of online driver training for the trucking industry, is introducing a new resource library to its platform designed to help drivers apply information covered in its training courses into real-world use. The new library, called “Put it into Practice” (PiiPs), provides fleets with a list...
USDA Updates Two Farm Insurance Policies

The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) has changed key elements of its main insurance policies, based on feedback from customers and insurance agents. Most important are the increased limits for farm revenue that are covered under the new policies. For the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP) program, the covered revenue has now doubled, so up to $17 million is insurable. The policy is generally intended for larger farms, with the policy aiming to insure all the commodities of the farm are under one insurance policy.
An early obstacle for climate law: Hiring

It took Democrats more than a decade to pass a big climate law, but the hard work has only just begun. Two months after President Joe Biden signed into law the historic Inflation Reduction Act, his administration has begun the uphill task of pumping the law's hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy.
Waste Harmonics hires new team members to boost sustainability, recycling efforts

Waste Harmonics, a Rochester, New York-based waste service provider, has welcomed two new employees to its team: Anthony “AJ” Diienno as vice president of recycled materials, and Melissa Modica as director of business development and sustainability. Diienno and Modica will help the company continue to grow its sustainability,...
FHWA releases $60B to states, funds 3 new programs

The Federal Highway Administration on Tuesday announced that it released $59.9 billion to 12 programs to help address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, according to an agency press release. The funding comes from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The infrastructure law, signed last year by President Joe...
FOLX powers LGBTQ+ telehealth support groups with $30M round

The company provides affirming and inclusive care through services such as hormone replacement therapy, PrEP prescriptions, general and sexual health services. FOLX also recently began offering support groups, led by either a clinician or expert over multiple weeks, followed by one-on-one consultations to create individualized programs for users. The new funding will be used to support existing programs, but also to launch and expand these expert-led groups.
A CLEAR Approach to Health Literacy: Making Healthcare Equitable and Accessible for All

A CLEAR approach to health literacy: Making healthcare equitable and accessible for all. I am an unequivocal health literacy champion. My coworkers are used to me banging my “clear communications” drum at every meeting, over and over. But I can’t help it, because it’s just that important. Understanding and applying health literacy principles is about empowering people to find, discern, and use information to improve their own health, or the health of those they care for —and not just for those we might perceive as having a low reading comprehension level. Clear communication (achieved with the support of health literacy principles) makes healthcare spaces more equitable and accessible for everyone.
