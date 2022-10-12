ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Brett Larsen
2d ago

Whenever I interact with anyone I strive to treat to look at the individual's character, NOT the color of one's skin.BUT whenever for obvious reasons, I tend to avoid individuals like LAMONT for their character leave much to be desired

Sherri Roberts
3d ago

Throwing a bone with no meat on it at minorities come election time every two and your years.

Yale Daily News

Watercolor of Latin American disaster relief

Dante Motley covers Black communities at Yale and in New Haven. He is also an Associate Editor for the YDN Magazine and works on "The Yalie" podcast. He is a sophomore in Grace Hopper majoring in anthropology.
105.5 The Wolf

Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?

It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT

Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
WTNH

6 Connecticut cities get millions for infrastructure improvements

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Connecticut municipalities will collectively receive about $6.8 million for infrastructure improvements, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The funds are through the state’s transit-oriented development grant program, which targets shovel-ready capital projects that are within a half mile of public transportation. The goal is that the […]
Register Citizen

Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows

BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
ctexaminer.com

Madison Board of Ed Debates Launch of Open Choice Program with New Haven

MADISON — The Board of Education is considering offering seats to students from the New Haven Public Schools through Open Choice, a statewide program that allows students in urban districts to attend school in nearby suburban towns, and suburban students to attend urban public schools. In a memo to...
New Haven Independent

120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.

Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Teachers Wanted: No Experience Necessary

It should come as no surprise that both the public and private sectors have experienced labor shortages following the most serious public health crisis the world has experienced in more than 100 years. The situation seems to have improved slightly here in Connecticut. As of the end of August, the...
ctbites.com

Guide To 2022 Fall Cooking Classes in Connecticut

You’ve gotten the kids settled in school so, hey, maybe there is some schooling to be had for you too. Maybe you are looking to spice up your girls’ night out or do something beyond-the-water cooler with office mates. Maybe you are wanting to try a new hobby with a partner or honestly, maybe you just need some You Time. Something for yourself that expands your mind, your curiosity and possibly your palate. Take a class. The possibilities are endless and you’ll learn some skills that follow you through your life. What is not to love about that?
NBC Connecticut

These Are The Best Places for Leaf Peeping in CT

Fall foliage is in full swing and if you enjoy seasonable experiences, now is the time. Most of Connecticut will have moderate to peak fall foliage by Sunday. In the northern portion of the state, you'll see those vibrant colors in full force. This includes areas such as Litchfield Hills,...
Yale Daily News

Three of four Blue State locations close their doors

Three of New Haven’s four Blue State Coffee locations closed their doors for good this Friday at 5 p.m. The three closed locations have been bought by Commons Grounds Cafe, another small Connecticut chain. The storefronts, located at Wall Street, York Street and near the Medical School, have operated in New Haven since 2009. Blue State’s fourth New Haven location, on Orange Street, will remain in business.
