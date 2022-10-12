Read full article on original website
Brett Larsen
2d ago
Whenever I interact with anyone I strive to treat to look at the individual's character, NOT the color of one's skin.BUT whenever for obvious reasons, I tend to avoid individuals like LAMONT for their character leave much to be desired
Reply
3
Sherri Roberts
3d ago
Throwing a bone with no meat on it at minorities come election time every two and your years.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
Yale Daily News
Watercolor of Latin American disaster relief
Dante Motley covers Black communities at Yale and in New Haven. He is also an Associate Editor for the YDN Magazine and works on "The Yalie" podcast. He is a sophomore in Grace Hopper majoring in anthropology.
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?
It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
branfordseven.com
Connecticut has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Connecticut using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hartford, CT
Hartford is one of the oldest and most historic cities in the United States. It provides 17 distinct neighborhoods that offer housing opportunities for individuals and families. Likewise, the city is the heart of the Capitol Regions’ art and entertainment, hosting more than a hundred events yearly. It is...
6 Connecticut cities get millions for infrastructure improvements
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Connecticut municipalities will collectively receive about $6.8 million for infrastructure improvements, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The funds are through the state’s transit-oriented development grant program, which targets shovel-ready capital projects that are within a half mile of public transportation. The goal is that the […]
Register Citizen
Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows
BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont
Bob Stefanowski, Connecticut's Republican nominee for governor, hopes to win a rematch against Gov. Ned Lamont. Here's what you need to know.
RELATED PEOPLE
ctexaminer.com
Madison Board of Ed Debates Launch of Open Choice Program with New Haven
MADISON — The Board of Education is considering offering seats to students from the New Haven Public Schools through Open Choice, a statewide program that allows students in urban districts to attend school in nearby suburban towns, and suburban students to attend urban public schools. In a memo to...
Bob Stefanowski cuts back on Saudi Arabia business deal due to race for governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski is opening up about his business deals in Saudi Arabia, claiming that a nondisclosure agreement previously banned him from doing so. The Republican dodged questions about the business connections during a recent debate, stating that he was not “going to comment on a late-night blog from […]
Yale Daily News
School of Art fellows draw attention to climate change with cooling paint murals
Two newly-announced fellows at the School of Art will be painting to protect the planet, placing murals around the Elm City to promote climate consciousness — and cool the environment. Victoria Martinez ART ’20 and Daniel Pizarro ART ’12 were announced on Sept. 29 as the first ever recipients...
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Teachers Wanted: No Experience Necessary
It should come as no surprise that both the public and private sectors have experienced labor shortages following the most serious public health crisis the world has experienced in more than 100 years. The situation seems to have improved slightly here in Connecticut. As of the end of August, the...
ctbites.com
Guide To 2022 Fall Cooking Classes in Connecticut
You’ve gotten the kids settled in school so, hey, maybe there is some schooling to be had for you too. Maybe you are looking to spice up your girls’ night out or do something beyond-the-water cooler with office mates. Maybe you are wanting to try a new hobby with a partner or honestly, maybe you just need some You Time. Something for yourself that expands your mind, your curiosity and possibly your palate. Take a class. The possibilities are endless and you’ll learn some skills that follow you through your life. What is not to love about that?
NewsTimes
Gov. Lamont has spent $14 million in race against Stefanowski, approaching total from '18
Gov. Ned Lamont spent roughly $15 million of his own money to defeat Republican Bob Stefanowski in the pair’s closely-fought 2018 contest. Four years later, the governor from Greenwich is on pace to top that amount. Lamont wrote five checks to his campaign in the last three months totaling...
NBC Connecticut
These Are The Best Places for Leaf Peeping in CT
Fall foliage is in full swing and if you enjoy seasonable experiences, now is the time. Most of Connecticut will have moderate to peak fall foliage by Sunday. In the northern portion of the state, you'll see those vibrant colors in full force. This includes areas such as Litchfield Hills,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yale Daily News
Three of four Blue State locations close their doors
Three of New Haven’s four Blue State Coffee locations closed their doors for good this Friday at 5 p.m. The three closed locations have been bought by Commons Grounds Cafe, another small Connecticut chain. The storefronts, located at Wall Street, York Street and near the Medical School, have operated in New Haven since 2009. Blue State’s fourth New Haven location, on Orange Street, will remain in business.
recordpatriot.com
Fashion designer brings New York's 'fun, creative, inspiring' to New Haven's arts district
NEW HAVEN — As someone who has been into the arts since childhood, Eiress Hammond was excited to open a space for creators all over the world in the form of a fashion retail. “If you were to open my brain, this is what it looks like in there,”...
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security deposits
For renters, moving to a new apartment or home can be expensive, especially having to come up with the money for security deposits. In some cases, the cost of a security deposit can be up to three times the amount of the first month’s rent. A new government program in New Haven, Connecticut intends to assist renters in addressing that financial challenge.
Road Trip: Explore the haunted history of Connecticut's Long Island Sound coastline
Haunted ships, pirate treasure, and wild and abandoned buildings all make up the landscape of Connecticut's haunted history along the Long Island Sound coastline.
Comments / 7