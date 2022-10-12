ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
@therealmeribrown/instagram

Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.

The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

@therealmeribrown/instagram

“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays , cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.”

BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE' BEFORE 'SISTER WIVES' EPISODE SHOWS KODY TELLING HER TO MOVE OUT

The reality star emphasized that the retreat, which is open to all adults, will focus on "connection" and "inspiration" before she broke down the different prices for her services.

“The cost is gonna be between $4,500 to $6,400 depending on if you want the VIP treatment or not," she disclosed.

Shortly after the TLC star uploaded her promotional video, Sister Wives fans rushed to the comments section to slam her for her extremely high price point.

“Wow! That pricing is absolutely insane! You have officially lost my respect. You are using whatever ‘celebrity’ status you have to cheat people out of a ton of $,” one unimpressed social media user wrote, with another adding: “Yikes. I can go to Disney World for that price.”

"What are you serving for breakfast….gold? 4500.00????" a third chimed in.

mega

Meri's pricey offer comes after fans saw Kody Brown suggest that she move into her inn during the Sunday, October 9, episode of Sister Wives . As Meri discussed what to do with the residence after she closed the property down following the death of her mom, Kody offered that she make it her full-time home, a suggestion that didn't land well with his first wife.

SISTER WIVES: KODY BROWN ADMITS HE HAS 'REGRET' OVER CHRISTINE SPLIT, CALLS FAMILY'S POLYGAMOUS APPROACH 'SO DYSFUNCTIONAL NOW'

"Kody actually said to me the other day — he said, 'Why don't you just move up there?' So I'm like, 'Uhh, that was not my intention,'" Meri said on the episode. "I told him I didn't want to. I told him I had no intention of doing that , and he was kind of surprised. He's like 'Oh, really?'"

@therealmeribrown/instagram

Despite having a barely-there relationship with the patriarch , Meri has made it clear that she has no plans to leave their unconventional family nor move into the bed and breakfast.

"I guess I'm just still in this place with him or he's in this place where he thinks the point of me buying this was to get away and that saddens me a lot," the 51-year-old said.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Comments / 90

Billyjoe Norwood
2d ago

The love of money is the root of all evil this world worships money and they encourage people to do whatever they can to get it no matter what the morals are

41
Debbie Cozort (DJ)
2d ago

Kody is the only DYSFUNCTIONAL PERSON ON THIS SHOW. MERI WAS GONNA LEAVE HIM YEARS AGO BUT JUST CANT DONT UNDERSTAND WHY??? HE HAS SAID HE DIDNT LOVE HER ANYMORE AND THAT HE COULDN’T BE WITH HER. So WHY THE HELL SHE STILL THERE?????? PACK UP UR CRAP GO TO UTAH AND BE LIKE CHRISTINE LIVE UR LIFE TO THE FULLEST FAR FAR FAR AWAY FROM KODY AND ROBIN WHO HE ONLY WANTS TO HIMSELF.

25
AP_000871.3f66f0c72b034f51906a3cab9bc3bf41.0413
3d ago

Mary why???? You are just too good for him! Find you another man! I’m sure there is another man who will love you so much better you will be so happy if you just give it a chance!

24
