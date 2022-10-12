Read full article on original website
Semi-truck rollover closes Garces Highway, expect delays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck rolled over Friday afternoon on Garces Highway and Highway 43 bringing traffic to a standstill, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the semi-truck rolled over in the westbound lanes of Garces Highway just before 11 a.m. Officials said the driver of […]
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures scheduled to take place over the next week. A night closure has been scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says the collision happened just after 8 p.m. The Hosking offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Avoid […]
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A vehicle that appeared to be a work truck fatally struck a pedestrian on the shoulder of Highway 99 southbound near Hosking Road in the city of Bakersfield Thursday, Oct. 13, around 7:56 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers shut down the off-ramp and continued the investigation.
Over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized during traffic stop in Kern County
Two California men were arrested after they were found in possession of over 400,000 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs during a traffic stop in Kern County.
Concerns about violence in northside Kern communities cause disruptions, fears
Wasco, McFarland, and Delano school districts have canceled or moved after-school activities due to concerns about gang-related violence.
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Involves Kern County Probation Unit
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A Kern County probation unit was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, around 8:16 p.m. on L and 28th streets in the city of Bakersfield. When Bakersfield Police Department responded to the call at the location, they determined that two...
Man dies in early morning car accident in Wasco
According to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a man has died in a traffic accident in Wasco.
Taft Midway Driller
KCSO seizes thousands of fentanyl tablets in drug bust on I-5
Law enforcement officers from numerous agencies made a traffic stop on a car traveling on I-5 near. the Grapevine on Tuesday and seized more than 4000,000 fentanyl-laced tablets several pounds of fentanyl powder and other drugs and controlled substances. Two Southern California men in the car were arrested. The Kern...
2 men killed in fatal crash on Highway 46 identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified two people killed in the Oct. 5 head-on semitruck crash on Highway 46. The coroner’s office identified Damian Eden Orpineda, 23, as the operator of the 2003 Toyota that was hit by a semi-truck. Officials also identified Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, as the passenger […]
Road closures coming up around Bakersfield
The City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program have announced multiple road closures around Bakersfield for this weekend and into next week.
$1.5 billion Centennial Corridor enters the homestretch: Freeway connector 8 months to finish line
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve no doubt noticed that monolithic freeway overpass at 99 and Stockdale Highway – an overpass to nowhere, at the moment, but not for long. The Centennial Corridor project is entering the home stretch: Literally, the last 800 feet of the home stretch. That doesn’t mean this is going to be […]
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 10/13
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Pearl from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Pearl or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
WHERE ARE THE BOYS: Trial for adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West postponed to January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year. The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled […]
Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
Bakersfield Now
Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
Bakersfield Californian
Jury awards nearly $8.1M to Rosamond couple after State Farm rejects $100K settlement offer
The civil dispute started with a car crash in eastern Kern County in 2017. It ended Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court when a jury awarded more than $8 million to a Rosamond woman and her husband.
Kern transitioning into fall-like temperatures
Kern County is going to start transitioning into more fall-like temperatures this weekend, with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms still lingering through tomorrow for our mountains. A low-pressure system spinning off southern California is sticking around longer than expected, keeping conditions very seasonal. The valley portion of Kern County will see a high of about […]
