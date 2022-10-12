ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Semi-truck rollover closes Garces Highway, expect delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck rolled over Friday afternoon on Garces Highway and Highway 43 bringing traffic to a standstill, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the semi-truck rolled over in the westbound lanes of Garces Highway just before 11 a.m. Officials said the driver of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced several temporary road closures scheduled to take place over the next week. A night closure has been scheduled from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 99 offramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says the collision happened just after 8 p.m. The Hosking offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Avoid […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on Highway 99

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A vehicle that appeared to be a work truck fatally struck a pedestrian on the shoulder of Highway 99 southbound near Hosking Road in the city of Bakersfield Thursday, Oct. 13, around 7:56 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers shut down the off-ramp and continued the investigation.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

KCSO seizes thousands of fentanyl tablets in drug bust on I-5

Law enforcement officers from numerous agencies made a traffic stop on a car traveling on I-5 near. the Grapevine on Tuesday and seized more than 4000,000 fentanyl-laced tablets several pounds of fentanyl powder and other drugs and controlled substances. Two Southern California men in the car were arrested. The Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 men killed in fatal crash on Highway 46 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified two people killed in the Oct. 5 head-on semitruck crash on Highway 46. The coroner’s office identified Damian Eden Orpineda, 23, as the operator of the 2003 Toyota that was hit by a semi-truck. Officials also identified Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, as the passenger […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 10/13

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Pearl from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Pearl or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern transitioning into fall-like temperatures

Kern County is going to start transitioning into more fall-like temperatures this weekend, with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms still lingering through tomorrow for our mountains. A low-pressure system spinning off southern California is sticking around longer than expected, keeping conditions very seasonal. The valley portion of Kern County will see a high of about […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

