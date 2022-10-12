Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former CS mayors name their choices
The majority of the members of the College Station Association of Mayors support John Nichols for mayor and Bob Yancy, William Wright and Mark Smith for city council. John Nichols has the background and experience to make an excellent mayor. No one would regret voting for John to be their next mayor.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would devote time to be effective
I am strongly endorsing Bob Yancy for College Station City Council, Place 5. I am a lifelong resident of this community, raised in Bryan and for the past 40 years, I’ve lived in College Station. Bob and I have been close friends for the past 20 years and I...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would treat all people with respect
I have had an interest in Bryan city government for many years. Most people don't realize that the council members and mayor are paid a salary of $10 per month. Why would anyone seek such a job? For some, the motive is prestige and for others the motives are for personal gain for themselves or their close allies. Neither of these motives result in fair and responsible government.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Majority Criticize A Mayoral Candidate’s Campaign Ad
Four members of the Bryan city council at the end of Tuesday night’s meeting criticize a campaign ad by mayoral candidate and former councilman Mike Southerland. Southerland’s ad referred to defunding the Bryan police department. That led to a public statement by police chief Eric Buske that the...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”
Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station mayor seeks to bring YMCA to town
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney has started an initiative that has been in the works for the last 12 years to bring a YMCA to Bryan-College Station. “When we look at the population growth that we have, we have families with or without young children and we have seniors who are moving back to Bryan-College Station, we needed something that could provide the kind of opportunities for social interaction, physical health and emotional support,” Mooney said Wednesday. “And over time it became clear — to me at least — that the YMCA might be the source of that.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Five candidates vying for Bryan ISD School Board
Five candidates are vying for three seats in next month’s Bryan ISD school board election. Single Member District 3 and Single Member District 5 each have two candidates: SMD 3 incumbent Fran Duane will face Leo Gonzalez II, while SMD 5 incumbent David Stasny will face Alton “Tiger” Burton III. Bryan board member and secretary Felicia Benford is running unopposed for her SMD 1 seat.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fortunate to have her on school board
As a former teacher and a resident of College Station, I am writing to support Kimberly McAdams for College Station school board. The residents of College Station are fortunate to have had Kimberly McAdams serve on the school board for six years and should support her reelection in November. She not only has devoted the necessary time to be an effective member of this board, but she also has served as the regional representative to the state Legislative Advisory Council.
Battalion Texas AM
Opinion: Racism by another name
Recently, Texas A&M University has been seized in controversy over its new faculty hiring program, ACES Plus. The university is being sued, and what makes it worse is the lawsuit is being brought forth by a professor from the University of Texas, or UT (I will try and refrain from using the arguably better acronym.)
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council “Reluctantly” Approves Bryan ISD Rezoning Request For The Site Of The District’s New Transportation, Maintenance, And Auxiliary Services Center
The Bryan city council unanimously approves Bryan ISD’s rezoning request for the site of the district’s new transportation, maintenance, and auxiliary services center. While there no votes against the rezoning, a council majority did not support the facility being built within 550 feet of Leonard Road near the intersection with Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
KBTX.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
Bryan high school celebrates first graduating class following end of segregation
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan High School class of 1972 was recognized at a special pep rally Friday as they celebrated their 50-year reunion. "This was very fantastic," class of 72' graduate Lillian Hayes said. "This really made us feel very, very welcome." The class of 72' was the...
kwhi.com
HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
Rockdale ISD put on temporary lockout after student threat
The lockdown was lifted after police concluded their investigation.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 13
The Steak, Stein & Wine Festival is Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Cameron. The festival includes a car show, live music, kids games and cornhole tournament. Steak dinners will be served at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $45 and can be purchased at cameron-tx.com or by calling 254-697-4979. For more information, visit steaksteinwinefestival.com.
wtaw.com
Woman Jumps From The Top Of The Downtown Bryan Parking Garage
Bryan police attempted to prevent a woman from jumping off the top of the downtown Bryan parking garage Friday afternoon. A WTAW listener watched two female officers visit with the woman for more than 30 minutes from the south side of the garage, which faces the Brazos County administration building.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
kagstv.com
Students are getting busing to College Station City Hall to vote, but some believe the decision has come far too late ahead of the November elections
Earlier this week, the Brazos County Commissioners Court allocated $5,000 to bus students to city hall to vote in November. However, some don't believe it's enough.
KBTX.com
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
