Man found dead in flooded backyard as Australia braces for more heavy rain
A 71-year-old man was found dead in floodwaters in the backyard of his home in Rochester, Australia, on Saturday, as heavy rains continue to bring major flooding to the southeast of the country. Flash floods this week have caused thousands to evacuate in Australia’s southeastern states of Victoria, New South...
Tunisian authorities recover bodies of 15 migrants on beach
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say they have recovered the bodies of 15 migrants who died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. A coast guard statement said the bodies were found Wednesday and Thursday on beaches near the town of Mahdia, 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of the capital, Tunis. Friday’s statement said most appeared to be Tunisians, and others were from sub-Saharan Africa. Faced with bleak economic prospects and a deepening political crisis, Tunisians increasingly put their lives in danger to try to reach Europe in search of a better life. The coast guard has thwarted more than 1,500 attempts at illegal migration to Italy from January to September 2022, involving entire families including nearly 2,500 children.
11 students drown after river ferry capsizes in Cambodia
KOH CHAMROEUN, Cambodia (AP) — Eleven students in southern Cambodia who were crossing a river have died after the boat they were on capsized. Police said four people — two students and two of the boat’s crew — were rescued following the accident Thursday night on the Mekong River southeast of Phnom Penh. The Kandal provincial police chief said on his Facebook page that the boat was overloaded and lacked life jackets. The students, who were between 12 and 14 years old, lived on an island in the river and used the ferry for transport almost every day in the rainy season, as did others from their village.
SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts are back on Earth after spending almost six months at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Friday. Wet and windy weather had delayed their homecoming, but finally gave way to favorable conditions. The three NASA astronauts and one Italian rocketed into orbit in April. Before checking out of the space station, they said they couldn’t wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat pizza and ice cream and take a shower. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.
Chile issues first non-binary national identity document
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Shane Cienfuegos is the first person in Chile’s history to receive a non-binary national identity document. The 29-year-old who heads social intervention activities for the Trans Diversity Organization of Chile obtained the document Friday after a nine-year bureaucratic and legal battle. Cienfuegos told reporters that “this isn’t my victory; it’s a collective victory” while showing off the ID card, which has an “X” for the Sex entry rather than male or female..
