Virginia State

The Associated Press

Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate

MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, castigating him as a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Each accused the other of being an extremist on abortion. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, faced questions on topics including inflation, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy. When asked to explain his position on abortion, Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions and instead called Demings’ position extreme because she would not say what limits on abortion she would support. “Every bill I have ever sponsored on abortion and every bill I’ve ever voted for has exceptions,” Rubio said.
The Hill

Campaign Report — Debates turn fiery in battleground states

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections.You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward this newsletter...
KEYT

US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The office of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson says the Iowa congresswoman will remain hospitalized with a kidney infection overnight Monday. That follows a statement issued Monday morning by Hinson’s chief of staff saying the congresswoman was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids. In light of Hinson’s medical emergency, a campaign debate she was set to participate in Tuesday night was canceled. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.
KEYT

Maryland judge strikes down nation’s first digital ad tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge has struck down the nation’s first tax on digital advertising as unconstitutional It’s a case attorneys for Big Tech have argued unfairly targets their clients. Judge Alison Asti of Anne Arundel County Circuit Court said the Maryland law violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on state interference with interstate commerce. She also ruled that it violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce. Raquel Coombs, a spokesperson for Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, whose office is defending the law, said the office is reviewing the decision to determine next steps.
KEYT

Biden administration seeks to expand 24/7 mental health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government wants to expand all-hours mental health and substance abuse care in communities around the country. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday that the government will award millions of dollars for states to plan how clinics can offer more on-demand help for people in crisis. The clinics, often run at the local level or by nonprofits, have struggled with spotty funding from the federal government, making it difficult to retain staff and pay for services. Now the government is asking states to scale up their efforts, offering $1 million grants starting next year for up to 15 states to map out expansion of the centers.
KEYT

Ron Johnson’s campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for ‘recount consulting,’ per FEC records

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson‘s Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for “legal consulting,” including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
