Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Remains Vulnerable, Will ETH Fall Back To $1K?
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is declining and there is a risk of a drop below the $1,265 support. Ethereum is still showing bearish signs below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Jumps 5%, Why Recent Breakout Seems Significant
Bitcoin price traded to a new weekly low before reversing losses against the US Dollar. BTC broke $19,500 and might rise further towards $20,500. Bitcoin is up nearly 5% and there was a clear move above the $19,500 resistance zone. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Ripple Price Prediction: Can XRP Continue To Outperform Bitcoin?
Ripple struggled to clear the $0.550 resistance against the US Dollar. XRP price is now moving lower and might drop further similar to bitcoin. Ripple faced a strong selling interest near the $0.55 zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.500 and the 100 simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Bounces After CPI Dump | BTCUSD Analysis October 13, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the Bitcoin price bounce today after a steep selloff following the release of CPI numbers for September. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 13, 2022. At 8:30AM ET this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
This Could Fuel An Ethereum Rally Back To $1,700, Shorts Beware
Ethereum has almost made back the gains from previous weeks with yesterday’s upside move and could be gearing up for another push above resistance. The second cryptocurrency by market cap is following the general sentiment in the market and seeing some relief after the influence of macro forces lessened, for the time being.
NEWSBTC
Why Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Three Cryptos That Experts Suggest For Your Portfolio!
If you’re looking for some hot tips on which cryptocurrencies to invest in, look no further! In this blog post, we’ll be discussing Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptos are all making waves in the industry and are worth taking a closer look at. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data
Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?
Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?
SUSHI price shows real relief signs after a long while, as the price could be set to retest at $2.5 if this trend needs to be sustained. SUSHI tops the crypto price as it cracks over 24% gain in less than 24 hours. The price of SUSHI shows bullish signs...
NEWSBTC
Why Crypto Market Sentiment May Present A Unique Buying Opportunity
The crypto market sentiment has not shown any significant recovery during the last couple of months. There have been points where it looked as if the worst was over but the market had declined into the extreme fear territory once more. However, instead of the doom and gloom that usually follows markets such as this, there may be a unique opportunity for investors looking to buy at favorable prices.
NEWSBTC
Lido DAO Shows Strength To Breakout; Will The Downtrend Line Be Invalidated?
LDO price shows strength for the first time after post-merge. LDO bounces from the downtrend, hoping to end its bearish run as the price eyes a possible breakout from the downtrend line. The price of LDO shows bullish signs as price trades below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Shows No Signs Of Positive Movement, Is ‘Uptober’ A Myth?
The crypto market woes from September look to have spilled onto October and going against the historical trend of October being a rather bullish month. September had seen the crypto market close with muted performances, but there has not been much change for the new month. Almost two weeks into the month, and it is starting to look like the much-awaited “Uptober” will disappoint investors.
NEWSBTC
Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath
The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
NEWSBTC
Stellar Soars 6% In Last 30 Days – Can XLM Keep On Shining This Week?
Since the beginning of this month, Stellar (XLM) has increased by 6%, continuing its remarkable monthly performance. Coingecko reports a 4-day performance for XLM of 5.3%, while charts show an impressive 31.50% rise over the previous 30 days. This price change is even more unexpected when considered in light of...
NEWSBTC
Chiliz Social Mentions Hit Highest Level In Last 90 Days – Can CHZ Price Be As Hot?
Recent weeks have seen a dramatic increase in social mentions of Chiliz, data compiled by LunarCrush show. Its token’s 90-day high made it big in the latest social mentions. Market insights tracker LunarCrush cited this figure (9.46k) as one indicator to keep an eye on when considering an investment in Chiliz.
NEWSBTC
Cardano Drops To Lowest Level In Last 7 Days – ADA Bracing For Further Decline?
Cardano, the 8th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, traded for $0.38 at one point today to drop to the lowest it’s been for the past 21 months. Cardano may be on another bearish run all the way to the forecasted $0.25 mark. IOG leans on strong fundamentals...
NEWSBTC
Why ApeCoin Traders Should Expect The Next Coming Days To Be Tough For APE
Since its release on May 22 this year, ApeCoin has experienced lots of challenges. To date, its prices have steadily decreased. The difficulties started in the middle of the May–June crypto market meltdown. Although ApeCoin was designed to aid the APE project on its Web3 journey, the token’s price...
NEWSBTC
Uniswap Sellers Stop But RSI Develops Bearish UNI Price Divergence
Cryptocurrencies have been suffering higher volatility since the bear took control. For example, the fledgling crypto coin Bitcoin price plummeted to a low of $18,363 on Oct 13 and then reversed to $19,354 today. Unlike the other top coins creeping, Uniswap’s native token, UNI, marks higher gains. Although its price touched $5.50 when BTC plummeted on Thursday, UNI added over 14% following the day and claimed a $6.49 high.
NEWSBTC
Quant (QNT) Holds Gains When Top Cryptos Plummet Following BTC
Despite being a lesser-known cryptocurrency, Quant has held gains while top coins, including Bitcoin, have fallen in value. The price of Quant had fallen along with the rest of the crypto market at the start of the year. However, it has slowly experienced growth since then, trading at $157 at press time. This is over 248% gain from its yearly low of $44.42 on June 17.
NEWSBTC
Who Shines Brighter? Solana Beats Altcoin King Ethereum In This Key Area
Solana fell into a four-month low of $28.35 during the early morning of October 13, plummeting below the $30 marker again for the first time since June 13 when it changed hands at $28.19. Although the altcoin is not just the only one that suffered as many other cryptocurrencies including...
Comments / 0