Read full article on original website
Related
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
healio.com
Menopausal hot flashes, night sweats associated with stress, depression
Women who reported night sweats during menopause had high scores for both stress and depression, and those who reported hot flashes had elevated depression scores, according to data presented at the NAMS Annual Meeting in Atlanta. “In menopause research, we typically combine hot flashes and night sweats into one and...
verywellmind.com
What Is Therapy for Bipolar Disorder?
Medication is the mainstay for treating bipolar disorder, but the most successful and durable treatment involves a combination of both medication and therapy. Effective therapies for bipolar disorder include cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), family-focused therapy, and interpersonal and social rhythm therapy. Group psychoeducation and peer-support programs are also useful therapies for bipolar disorder.
How creating art on holiday could help with anxiety, stress and burnout
In The Independent’s travel trends column, Trendwatch, we dig into the types of trip, modes of transport and top buzzwords to watch out for.This spring, an explosion of articles riffing on the theme “Are we experiencing burnout or is this just life now?” splattered across the UK’s media. Theories surfaced around pandemic PTSD, work/life ennui and a culture increasingly impacted by the rising cost of living. As such, a holiday became not just a break from the nine to five, but an opportunity for some serious soul soothing.Wellbeing-focused retreats are a fantastic little corner of the travel scene: from high-profile...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myscience.org
Pioneering clinical trial to test virtual reality psychotherapy for young people with depression
Some studies reveal worrying numbers of young people with symptoms of depression. For this reason, a clinical trial coordinated by Guillem Feixas, professor at the Faculty of Psychology and the Institute of Neurosciences ( UBNeuro ) of the UB, and Adrián Montesano, lecturer and researcher at the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences at the Open University of Catalonia , is trying to find new tools to improve psychological treatment for this population.
Comments / 0