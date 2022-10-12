After a long career that was as varied as it was distinguished — and that had not, as it happened, even come to an end — Angela Lansbury died today at the age of 96. Now 96 is, under most circumstances, a highly desirable old age. And yet I, and many others, shuddered to learn of Dame Angela’s death. She’d been an awe-inspiring presence in so many lives that we WANTED her to live forever, even if we could not expect her to. Was she a great trouper, or the greatest trouper?

