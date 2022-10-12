Read full article on original website
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL・
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96
The actress was perhaps best known for playing dauntless mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on CBS' Murder, She Wrote Angela Lansbury, the London-born actress who for seven decades brought a commanding, ladylike presence to stage, screen and television — especially over the 12 years she played dauntless mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on CBS' Murder, She Wrote — has died. She was 96. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022,...
Angela Lansbury, Legendary Star of 'Murder, She Wrote,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' Dies at 96
Angela Lansbury, the legendary actress whose more-than-70-year career encompassed film, television, and the stage, died October 11. She was 96. Her family released a statement that read, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lee Daniels, Jesse Williams to Speak at Variety’s Business of Broadway Breakfast
Variety has announced the lineup for its annual Business of Broadway breakfast presented by City National Bank in New York on Oct. 17. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson will join the event for a keynote conversation about their collaboration on the revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” currently playing on Broadway.
digitalspy.com
Doc Martin movie Saving Grace has been turned into a musical
Saving Grace, the movie which led to the creation of Doc Martin, is set to be turned into a musical. The new play is based on the 2000 movie starring Brenda Blethyn, Craig Ferguson and Martin Clunes, which follows a widow left with enormous debt after her husband's death, leading her to grow cannabis with her gardener to raise money.
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell Get 'Spirited' In New Spin On 'A Christmas Carol'
The film turns the holiday classic around as Reynolds' Scrooge-like character gets Ferrell's ghost to reexamine his own past, present and future.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures
Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon. The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera, with a caption: “time to save the universe.” Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in...
Angela Lansbury, Dead At 96: Was She A Great Trouper, Or The Greatest Trouper?
After a long career that was as varied as it was distinguished — and that had not, as it happened, even come to an end — Angela Lansbury died today at the age of 96. Now 96 is, under most circumstances, a highly desirable old age. And yet I, and many others, shuddered to learn of Dame Angela’s death. She’d been an awe-inspiring presence in so many lives that we WANTED her to live forever, even if we could not expect her to. Was she a great trouper, or the greatest trouper?
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
tvinsider.com
Food Network & HGTV Set 4 Scripted Holiday Movies at Discovery+
Food Network and HGTV are getting in the holiday spirit with four new scripted features for discovery+ with every title dropping Friday, November 11 on the platform. The specials feature sparkling seasonal decor, yuletide culinary delights, and budding romances, and the films with their food and home improvement storylines were created to appeal to fans of the networks. Among some of the network stars set to appear in each scripted title are Ben and Erin Napier, Bobby Flay, Hilary Farr, and Duff Goldman alongside several popular actors.
tvinsider.com
Remembering Angela Lansbury With Her TV Guide Magazine Covers Through the Years
The world has lost a true legend of the stage and screen. Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined,” Lansbury’s family said in a statement to Broadway World.
Alexandra Daddario To Star In ACE Entertainment’s ‘I Wish You All The Best’
EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Daddario is set to star in ACE Entertainment’s I Wish You All The Best with Tommy Dorfman making her directorial debut. The project is based on Mason Deaver’s bestselling novel of the same name which Dorfman optioned in 2019. Dorfman is writing the screenplay and will also produce the feature. The film revolves around a non-binary teen who after being kicked out of the house by their conservative parents and moves in with their estranged sister, embarks upon a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship, and family. ACE Entertainment, the producers behind the To All the Boys...
Collider
'The Interns' Actor Michael Callan Dead at 86
Actor Michael Callan, best known for his role as Riff in West Side Story on Broadway has passed away aged 86. Callan, a producer, dancer, and nightclub singer had a successful career that spanned five decades. His death was confirmed by his daughter Rebecca Goodman who revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Monday night of pneumonia complications at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills.
theatrely.com
TITANIQUE Extends, Will Sail Across Town to Daryl Roth Theatre
Bonjour, girlfriends (and gays)! The popular musical parody Titanique will sail across town to the Daryl Roth Theatre, ensuring another few months of delightful pandemonium Off-Broadway. Performances will begin November 20 for a limited run through February 19. A parody of James Cameron’s Oscar-winning film Titanic featuring the songs of...
‘Rosaline’ Review: Kaitlyn Dever Grounds Fanciful Spin on ‘Romeo and Juliet’
Before Romeo fell for Juliet, he lusted after her cousin, Rosaline. He exalted her beauty to his friends (“The all-seeing sun / ne’er saw her match since first the world begun”) and bemoaned her rejection (“She hath forsworn to love, and in that vow / Do I live dead that live to tell it now”). To hoist the lovelorn Montague heir out of the depths of his dramatic doting, Romeo’s cousins encourage him to sneak into a Capulet supper. There he meets Juliet, and so begins their epic romance. There have been attempts to nudge Rosaline out of the margins, to...
tvinsider.com
CBS Announces Cast for 3 Holiday Movies, Including Paul Greene, Liza Lapira, & More
CBS has announced the cast for its 3 upcoming original Christmas movies for the holiday season this December. It was previously reported that The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots would star in one film and also serve as an executive producer. It is now revealed Paul Greene and Rebecca Budig will...
Jerry Kalajian Dies: Intellectual Property Group Partner Was 68
Literary manager Jerry Kalajian, a partner at Intellectual Property Group, has died aged 68. Kalajian was responsible for a number of film and TV adaptations of books including Life of Pi, Big Little Lies, The Dry and The Book Thief. He died of cancer at Scripps Mercy Hospital. Kalajian was an agent, manager, and producer and represented a number of preeminent producers, directors, literary talent, and screenwriters. Born in the Detroit area, Kalajian moved to Los Angeles in 1974, working as a waiter before earning his first position at the Diamond Talent Agency with Abby Greshler. He then went on to become a...
