WIBW
Emporia State women’s basketball poised for bounce back year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - An off year for Emporia State women’s basketball last season but they’re a confident group heading into the new season. Head coach Toby Wynn enters year number five with ESU and has had a lot of success in that span. Wynn has three NCAA tournament appearances with 18 plus wins in three of his four seasons.
WIBW
KU picks up four-star point guard
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Bill Self and company got a big time prospect for the 2023 recruiting class. Elmarko Jackson, from South Kent, Connecticut, committed to Kansas Thursday night, according to 247 Sports. He’s rated the seventh best point guard in the country, and 35th nationally. “It’s...
WIBW
Topeka High edges Topeka West in double overtime
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A chilly Thursday night at Hummer Sports Park on senior night for Topeka High resulted in a 2-1 in double overtime. The Trojans are 10-4 while Topeka West falls to 3-11-1.
WIBW
KU second, KSU last in preseason Big 12 basketball poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks were picked to finish second in Thursday’s release of the Big 12 media poll, with the Baylor Bears taking the No. 1 spot. Kansas State, in the program’s first season under first-year head coach Jerome Tang, was picked...
WIBW
Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman commits to Emporia State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A decision that was a no-brainer for Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman. Zimmerman announced her commitment on her Twitter last week that she’s verbally committed to Emporia State. Zimmerman heads into her junior year with the trojans but her first two seasons were outstanding. Zimmerman...
WIBW
KU wide receiver no longer with program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
Topeka West football coach stepping away from team
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
WIBW
What to know about ‘Late Night in the Phog’
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks will raise their 2022 national championship banner at Allen Fieldhouse Friday night when the University of Kansas men’s and women’s basketball programs unofficially begin the 2022-23 season with the 38th annual ‘Late Night in the Phog.’. While admission for the...
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
lineups.com
Kansas vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds & Predictions (10/15/22)
#19 Kansas (5-1) meets unranked Oklahoma (3-3) in a surprising record situation, as Oklahoma usually dominates the conference. Kansas is coming off a 38-31 loss to undefeated TCU, and they received terrible news this week: QB Jalon Daniels is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Oklahoma, meanwhile, has...
esubulletin.com
Grandchildren of former Emporia State prez Butcher ‘sick’ over changes
The grandchildren of Emporia State’s longest serving president, Thomas W. Butcher, say they were “shocked” by the recent dismissal of 33 faculty members and the cutting of many academic programs. “I felt sick. Just sick about it,” said Betty Butcher Charpentier, a 1967 BSE graduate and granddaughter...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
CAMPBELL: Tar spot of corn - new threat to Kansas corn
Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Tar spot of corn, a disease caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis, has been confirmed in Nemaha (9/15) and Doniphan (10/05) counties in Kansas. Through a collaborative effort with K-State County Extension Crop Agents, five fields in Nemaha county and one field in Doniphan county have been confirmed positive for tar spot. Tar spot lesions are black, raised, and have a round/elliptical shape. This pathogen can survive in crop residue.
KVOE
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
KVOE
Injury crash reported at Ninth and Prairie
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in west Emporia on Wednesday night. The crash happened at Ninth and Prairie shortly before 9 pm. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says an SUV was northbound on Prairie and in the process of turning east onto Ninth as a westbound pickup approached the intersection. The truck failed to stop and hit the SUV.
WIBW
New leader for Seaman Schools looks to listen, move forward
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two months into the school year, USD 345 Superintendent Brad Willson says he continues to listen to students, staff, and district patrons about how they feel the district is doing, and where there’s room for improvement. Willson is in his first year leading the Seaman...
WIBW
Teachers moonlight for laughs in show at TPAC
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Kason Jones is a Topeka High School graduate now working as a special education teacher in Dallas. On stage, he’s known as KC Mack. He and fellow educators who moonlight as comedians will take the stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center as part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour. The Topeka show is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Get tickets at topekaperformingartscenter.org.
WIBW
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction for a new ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka is expected to begin later this month. Evergy Plaza announced Friday a partnership with CoreFirst Bank & Trust that will bring the ‘CoreFirst Ice Rink’ to Evergy Plaza. Construction is slated to begin...
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
