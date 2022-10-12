ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Gay Cuban couple's long wait to tie the knot

Adiel Gonzalez, a 32-year-old former theology student, was forced to break with his church eight years ago due to his sexuality.  "For us who have been involved so directly" in the struggle, which was "part of our daily life... for seven consecutive years, to get married was the closure, the culmination," Adiel Gonzalez told AFP next to his new husband, a 52-year-old artist, at their home in Bolondron, central Cuba.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fulgencio Batista
Person
Fidel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Cuban American#Racism#Ne The New Revolution#Cubans#El Movimiento 26 De Julio#Common Council#The Catholic Church
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college.

By Zhen Wang  Wisconsin Watch  During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport.  Despite the dangers, the women were determined. They knew that with the Taliban back in power, their dreams of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
US News and World Report

Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
The Independent

Mystery protester hailed as ‘new tank man’ mounts bridge in Beijing to drape large anti-Xi banners

In a rare show of political protest in China, a mysterious person hung banners from a bridge in Beijing, calling for freedom and an end to the country’s zero-Covid policy.In the large banners mounted on the Sitong bridge in the Haidian district of Beijing, the protester called for an end to lockdowns and for worker and student strikes to force Chinese president Xi Jinping out, Associated Press reported.The handwritten banners were removed quickly and any mention of the protest is being erased from the internet as the ruling Communist Party bolsters security in the lead-up to its historic political...
PROTESTS
Tyler Mc.

FEJUVE: An Anarchist Community In Bolivia Still Going Strong!

There is an anarchist community that got started back in 1979 and pretty much recreated a night watchman state that allows people to live a free life under a participatory democracy. This community is in El Alto, Bolivia and it is known as the Federation of Neighborhood Councils-El Alto or FEJUVE for short. That is right - this is a libertarian community that has been running for two generations and three years & it is still going strong! It is not some small community either of a few hundred or a few thousand people living together in some kind of small neighborhood. As of 2008, over one hundred fourteen thousand people were living in FEJUVE in a great participatory democracy: a democracy based on individual participation by citizens in political decisions and policies that affect their lives, especially directly rather than through elected representatives. There are three official languages that are spoken in FEJUVE: Spanish, Aymara, and Quechua. The latter two languages are spoken by the indigenous Aymara and Quechua people who helped to join with the local community and radical miners to help this community back in the early 1980s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy