Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
Attempting to reassert its once-dominant influence, U.S. has a tough sell in Latin America
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken wrapped up a weeklong mission to Latin America last week with mixed results.
Gay Cuban couple's long wait to tie the knot
Adiel Gonzalez, a 32-year-old former theology student, was forced to break with his church eight years ago due to his sexuality. "For us who have been involved so directly" in the struggle, which was "part of our daily life... for seven consecutive years, to get married was the closure, the culmination," Adiel Gonzalez told AFP next to his new husband, a 52-year-old artist, at their home in Bolondron, central Cuba.
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
PANAMA CITY — (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the...
U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico
The Biden administration plans to turn most Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border back to Mexico, which was previously not allowed, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.
U.S. will return Venezuelans crossing illegally to Mexico, but opens new pathway to asylum
The United States and Mexico have agreed on a program intended to reduce a record flow of Venezuelan migrants to the U.S. southern border, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday.
U.S. to support Haiti police and deliver aid to counter gangs
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it will boost support for the Haitian police as they battle armed gangs and will speed up delivery of aid to a country suffering from crippling shortages of basic goods due to a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal.
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering allowing some Venezuelans seeking humanitarian entry into the United States to apply from Venezuela or a third country to reduce illegal border crossings, two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Tuesday.
New wave of migrants puts US and other countries to the test
In the almost complete darkness before midnight in the Caribbean Sea, a scream suddenly pierces the crash of the waves and wind.
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
US will take in some Venezuelans, expel others to Mexico
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.
They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college.
By Zhen Wang Wisconsin Watch During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport. Despite the dangers, the women were determined. They knew that with the Taliban back in power, their dreams of...
Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
Matt Gaetz says Biden admin wants European Union-like deal with Canada and Mexico: 'Globalist order'
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said the Biden administration is working on a plan to unite the U.S., Canada and Mexico under an international coalition much like the European Union.
Mystery protester hailed as ‘new tank man’ mounts bridge in Beijing to drape large anti-Xi banners
In a rare show of political protest in China, a mysterious person hung banners from a bridge in Beijing, calling for freedom and an end to the country’s zero-Covid policy.In the large banners mounted on the Sitong bridge in the Haidian district of Beijing, the protester called for an end to lockdowns and for worker and student strikes to force Chinese president Xi Jinping out, Associated Press reported.The handwritten banners were removed quickly and any mention of the protest is being erased from the internet as the ruling Communist Party bolsters security in the lead-up to its historic political...
Iranian women at home and abroad cut their hair to protest Mahsa Amini's death
From Tehran to Los Angeles, the act of cutting hair has become a form of resistance.
Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution
Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
FEJUVE: An Anarchist Community In Bolivia Still Going Strong!
There is an anarchist community that got started back in 1979 and pretty much recreated a night watchman state that allows people to live a free life under a participatory democracy. This community is in El Alto, Bolivia and it is known as the Federation of Neighborhood Councils-El Alto or FEJUVE for short. That is right - this is a libertarian community that has been running for two generations and three years & it is still going strong! It is not some small community either of a few hundred or a few thousand people living together in some kind of small neighborhood. As of 2008, over one hundred fourteen thousand people were living in FEJUVE in a great participatory democracy: a democracy based on individual participation by citizens in political decisions and policies that affect their lives, especially directly rather than through elected representatives. There are three official languages that are spoken in FEJUVE: Spanish, Aymara, and Quechua. The latter two languages are spoken by the indigenous Aymara and Quechua people who helped to join with the local community and radical miners to help this community back in the early 1980s.
