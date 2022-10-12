There is an anarchist community that got started back in 1979 and pretty much recreated a night watchman state that allows people to live a free life under a participatory democracy. This community is in El Alto, Bolivia and it is known as the Federation of Neighborhood Councils-El Alto or FEJUVE for short. That is right - this is a libertarian community that has been running for two generations and three years & it is still going strong! It is not some small community either of a few hundred or a few thousand people living together in some kind of small neighborhood. As of 2008, over one hundred fourteen thousand people were living in FEJUVE in a great participatory democracy: a democracy based on individual participation by citizens in political decisions and policies that affect their lives, especially directly rather than through elected representatives. There are three official languages that are spoken in FEJUVE: Spanish, Aymara, and Quechua. The latter two languages are spoken by the indigenous Aymara and Quechua people who helped to join with the local community and radical miners to help this community back in the early 1980s.

28 DAYS AGO