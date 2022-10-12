ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergi Roberto
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Xavi
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liv#The Champions League
The Independent

England vs Samoa live stream: How to watch Rugby League World Cup fixture online and on TV

England begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign with a tough encounter with Samoa.Delayed by a year due to the pandemic, the tournament will be held in England across the next two months, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions running in parallel for the first time.Three-time World Cup winners England have plenty of experience in their squad and were beaten finalists last time around.But Shaun Wane’s side face a tough start against a Samoan team containing a number of Australian-based stars, including eight players who appeared in the NRL Grand Final earlier in October.Here’s everything you need to know...
RUGBY
BBC

Champions League reaction

No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to management in Europe just three months after taking charge in Saudi Arabia... with former Wolves boss keen on return to Molineux after Julen Lopetegui twice rejected job

Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to top-level European football barely three months after joining Saudi Arabian club At-Ittihad. The former Wolves and Tottenham boss moved to the Middle East in July, following his short-lived reign in north London from August-November 2021. Sportsmail understands the Portuguese would be attracted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Real Sociedad made it four wins from four following victory over Tiraspol... while Feyenoord sit top of Group F on goal difference after drawing with Midtjylland

Sociedad made it four group wins from four as goals from Alexander Sorloth, Diego Rico and Robert Navarro secured them a 3-0 home win against Sheriff Tiraspol. While PSV Eindhoven remain two points behind the Gunners in second place after thrashing bottom side Zurich 5-0. Joey Veerman's double and further...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
India
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Instagram
Yardbarker

Joan Laporta has full confidence in Xavi ahead of El Clasico clash

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has offered his full backing to head coach Xavi. La Blaugrana head to the Spanish capital this weekend for a crucial El Clasico tie against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. However, despite leading the way in La Liga so far this season, the...
SOCCER
TechRadar

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia live stream: how to watch Europa League online

Manchester United will look to take a step closer to the Europa League's knock-out stage as they take on struggling Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford. Last Thursday's reverse fixture saw United made hard work of matters in Cyprus, but they still managed to grab all three points thanks to some inspired substitutions from Erik Ten Hag. How will this week's drama unfold? Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia live stream from anywhere.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Where To Watch/Livestream Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester City will be desperate to maintain their unbeaten start to the season on Sunday in a huge match against Liverpool. The Cityzens head into the game unbeaten in both the Premier League and Champions League. However, the Sky Blues were unable to beat FC Copenhagen in their last outing,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

European football’s earthquake is coming - what will it look like after?

When the European Super League project was gathering pace in spring 2021, Paris Saint-Germain were of course approached. The feeling from the organisers, according to well-placed sources, was that the Qatari-owned club thought this was “a brilliant entertainment project”. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi nevertheless insisted, for his part, that it should be done under the auspices of Uefa. The executive wanted to keep the European game together.There are a few potential ironies to that, though, because the politics of all this are causing deepening fissures. It is just as the club season splits for Qatar’s World Cup that we could...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy