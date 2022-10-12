Read full article on original website
Barcelona To Wear Drake Logo On Match Jerseys During El Clasico
Barcelona's players will wear a special jersey celebrating Canadian rapper Drake during Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.
ESPN
Barcelona's Pedri on Clasico showdown at Real Madrid: We must move on from Champions League drama
Barcelona midfielder Pedri has told ESPN there is a sense or urgency for his team to win Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid after their disappointing Champions League campaign so far. Barca head into the match at the Bernabeu stadium after Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan, a result that left...
MLS・
Leaked footage shows Barcelona boss Xavi telling players to ‘defend like animals’.. before they throw away lead to Inter
BARCELONA players appeared to ignore the warnings and instructions of manager Xavi at half-time in their draw versus Inter Milan. The Catalan giants were 1-0 up at the break and footage has revealed what Xavi said to his side in the Nou Camp tunnel. He shouted at his team to...
Man Utd only 22ND in global rankings behind Brighton and Salzburg with rivals City and Liverpool both in top three
MANCHESTER UNITED'S fall from grace has been a well-documented one. The glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson are long gone and a new table has revealed just how far they have fallen down the football pecking order. FiveThirtyEight, who provide global power rankings based on Opta and ESPN, have released...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
TechRadar
Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported plan arrives – and it’s as bad as expected
Following Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ June confirmation that an ad-supported tier would be coming to the service, the company today released details on its new Basic with Ads subscription plan. Netflix Basic with Ads will cost $6.99 / £4.99 month when it launches November 3 in the US and...
ESPN
Son, Kane ensure Spurs keep mettle in critical Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt
LONDON -- Son Heung-Min's brace and Harry Kane's penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a crucial 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday as Spurs took a big step toward qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Initially down early against the defending Europa League champions thanks to a goal...
MLS・
ng-sportingnews.com
Champions League goal records: Most scored in a season, in a match, and all-time in UCL history
The UEFA Champions League is considered the world's preeminent club tournament, and players can become legends with great performances in Europe's top competition. And since scoring goals is considered the most glamorous skill in football, those who find the back of the net consistently can earn legendary status in the game.
England vs Samoa live stream: How to watch Rugby League World Cup fixture online and on TV
England begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign with a tough encounter with Samoa.Delayed by a year due to the pandemic, the tournament will be held in England across the next two months, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions running in parallel for the first time.Three-time World Cup winners England have plenty of experience in their squad and were beaten finalists last time around.But Shaun Wane’s side face a tough start against a Samoan team containing a number of Australian-based stars, including eight players who appeared in the NRL Grand Final earlier in October.Here’s everything you need to know...
BBC
Champions League reaction
No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to management in Europe just three months after taking charge in Saudi Arabia... with former Wolves boss keen on return to Molineux after Julen Lopetegui twice rejected job
Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to top-level European football barely three months after joining Saudi Arabian club At-Ittihad. The former Wolves and Tottenham boss moved to the Middle East in July, following his short-lived reign in north London from August-November 2021. Sportsmail understands the Portuguese would be attracted...
EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Real Sociedad made it four wins from four following victory over Tiraspol... while Feyenoord sit top of Group F on goal difference after drawing with Midtjylland
Sociedad made it four group wins from four as goals from Alexander Sorloth, Diego Rico and Robert Navarro secured them a 3-0 home win against Sheriff Tiraspol. While PSV Eindhoven remain two points behind the Gunners in second place after thrashing bottom side Zurich 5-0. Joey Veerman's double and further...
Yardbarker
Watch: Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano score vs Ajax amid Manchester United links
Two Manchester United targets were on the scoresheet as Napoli thrashed Ajax 4-2 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano netted a goal each to secure Napoli’s place in the knockout stage of the competition, as well as maintain a perfect record throughout the group stage.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October
Details of all the Matchday 4 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin. Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is again the subject of rumours linking him to the Juventus job. The Italian will forever have a strong bond with the...
HipHopDX.com
Drake's Spotify Success To Be Honored During FC Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid 'El Clásico' Clash
Drake’s enormous Spotify success will be on full display during this weekend’s “El Clásico,” one of the biggest fixtures in the global soccer calendar. In January 2021, it was reported that the OVO hitmaker had amassed an astonishing 50 billion streams on Spotify across all credits, becoming the first artist to reach the milestone.
Yardbarker
Joan Laporta has full confidence in Xavi ahead of El Clasico clash
Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has offered his full backing to head coach Xavi. La Blaugrana head to the Spanish capital this weekend for a crucial El Clasico tie against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. However, despite leading the way in La Liga so far this season, the...
TechRadar
Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia live stream: how to watch Europa League online
Manchester United will look to take a step closer to the Europa League's knock-out stage as they take on struggling Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford. Last Thursday's reverse fixture saw United made hard work of matters in Cyprus, but they still managed to grab all three points thanks to some inspired substitutions from Erik Ten Hag. How will this week's drama unfold? Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia live stream from anywhere.
Yardbarker
Where To Watch/Livestream Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester City will be desperate to maintain their unbeaten start to the season on Sunday in a huge match against Liverpool. The Cityzens head into the game unbeaten in both the Premier League and Champions League. However, the Sky Blues were unable to beat FC Copenhagen in their last outing,...
European football’s earthquake is coming - what will it look like after?
When the European Super League project was gathering pace in spring 2021, Paris Saint-Germain were of course approached. The feeling from the organisers, according to well-placed sources, was that the Qatari-owned club thought this was “a brilliant entertainment project”. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi nevertheless insisted, for his part, that it should be done under the auspices of Uefa. The executive wanted to keep the European game together.There are a few potential ironies to that, though, because the politics of all this are causing deepening fissures. It is just as the club season splits for Qatar’s World Cup that we could...
