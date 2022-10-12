ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

Topless dancer drops suit alleging officer harassed her during stops

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHUAk_0iVOpzDM00
| Photo courtesy of Irwindale Police Department

A dancer at a topless bar has dropped her lawsuit against the city of Irwindale in which she alleged of one of its police officers sexually harassed her during two traffic stops in 2019 during which she admitted she was driving while intoxicated.

The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe C.M.A. in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought in July 2021 against the city and Officer Mario Camacho, alleging sexual assault under color of authority, civil rights violations and negligence. Her attorney filed court papers on Friday asking that the case be dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled, but no explanation was given whether a settlement was reached or if Doe was not pursuing the case for other reasons.

In their court papers, lawyers for the city stated that Doe “consented to, assumed the risk of … and/or welcomed the conduct alleged.”

In July 2019, Camacho, who had previously been demoted from the rank of lieutenant for alleged misconduct involving a female prospective department employee, stopped Doe while driving his police cruiser as she drove away from a strip club in Arcadia at about 2:15 a.m., according to the suit.

Camacho told Doe he stopped her on Peck Road because she failed to make a turn signal and due to his suspicion she had been drinking, the suit states. Doe admitted she drank about eight cocktails at her job during a five-hour shift and was “significantly intoxicated,” the suit stated.

“Towering over plaintiff, Officer Camacho initiated conversation with her while she was sitting on the curb in her revealing outfit,” the suit stated.

The officer questioned Doe about her work as a dancer at the topless sports bar Knockouts and asked for her stage name and work schedule, the suit stated.

“Officer Camacho then made a point to tell plaintiff that he was going to go to her place of employment during the days when she’s dancing,” the suit stated.

Instead of giving Doe a field sobriety test, Camacho asked for her phone, which he took and scrolled through looking for intimate photos of her, according to the suit. The officer later allowed a friend to pick up Doe because of her intoxication, the suit stated.

Camacho stopped Doe under similar circumstances after she left the club at about 2 a.m. Aug. 25, 2019, once again while she admitted she was drunk, according to the suit.

“Officer Camacho initiated contact by telling plaintiff she had been speeding and swerving and because he suspected she had been drinking,” the suit stated.

Camacho gave Doe an alcohol screening test, but turned off his video recording device in alleged violation of department policy, the suit states. Doe had a blood-alcohol level of .15, but Camacho did not notify the police station, according to the suit.

Camacho allegedly ordered Doe to follow him in her car as he led her to a gravel lot near the gravel pits and rock quarries that are abundant in Irwindale.

“Once there, plaintiff became afraid of not only being arrested, but of Officer Camacho raping her,” the suit stated.

Doe repeatedly asked Camacho why he brought her to the dark, but instead of answering he showed her video footage of her driving before he stopped her, the suit stated.

“He directed plaintiff to sit on the driver’s side seat inside his SUV police cruiser and proceeded to lean over her body to turn on the video footage of plaintiff driving,” the suit stated.

Camacho “pressed his whole upper torso against plaintiff’s groin and legs” and brushed his arms up against Doe’s body, including her breasts, the suit stated.

Camacho gave Doe water, then asked her to transfer the water from her mouth to his, kissing her in the process, the suit states. He allowed her to drive to her home outside of Irwindale, but followed her and told her she “owed him” because he did not arrest her, the suit stated.

During the next few days, Camacho repeatedly sent texts to Doe trying to set up a meeting, the suit stated.

“Plaintiff felt trapped because Officer Camacho knew both where she worked and where she lived,” the suit stated.

Doe spoke to a friend who recommended she call a lawyer to protect herself, the suit stated. After calling an attorney, she reported Camacho’s alleged misconduct to a local police department and the plaintiff believes he was placed on administrative leave, according to the suit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Bernstein High School student hospitalized for possible drug overdose

A 17-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday due to a possible drug overdose. Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the school about 2 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency and found the boy suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irwindale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irwindale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Police seek man who stabbed wheelchair-bound octogenarian

Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and found the victim being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, according to a department statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Police arrest robbery, carjack, double-murder suspect in Inglewood

A murder suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening after carjacking a vehicle and dragging a man for nearly a mile before crashing in Inglewood. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South LA, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He fled the home and entered a vehicle with another suspect, but it crashed in the area of Florence and Haas Avenues.
INGLEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

1 killed, 12 injured in car crash at Pomona taco stand

One person was killed and 12 others injured in a crash at a Pomona taco stand Friday evening, and the driver fled the scene. The crash occurred just before 7:45 p.m. in the area of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, near Kiwanis Park, according to the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Topless#Violent Crime
HeySoCal

Burban police nab 3 men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
BURBANK, CA
HeySoCal

San Gabriel man acquitted of murdering Pomona SWAT officer

A man was acquitted of second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago, but jurors deadlocked on two other charges against him. It...
POMONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Trial set to begin for actor Danny Masterson on rape charges

Trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. At a hearing Monday, Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo said she will ask prospective jurors to fill out questionnaires that ask what they have heard about the case against the actor, who is known for his work on the television series “That ’70s Show” and “The Ranch.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Brother of former LA Councilman Huizar agrees to guilty plea

The brother of former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar — who faces federal racketeering charges stemming from an alleged pay-to-play scheme — admitted in a plea agreement filed Wednesday that he took cash from his brother on numerous occasions and immediately wrote checks back to him or arranged to pay his expenses, then lied about his actions to federal investigators.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD seeks hit-and-run driver who severely injured 3-year-old boy

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year- old son in the South Los Angeles area. Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
HeySoCal

Authorities investigating bogus report of shooter at Monrovia school

Authorities Thursday cleared a reported threat of an active shooter at Monrovia High School that turned out to be unfounded. According to a statement early Thursday afternoon from the city of Monrovia, Monrovia police “received a single call of an active shooter at Monrovia High School,” prompting a lockdown of the school and Monroe Elementary School.
MONROVIA, CA
HeySoCal

Sisters, 9 and 11, reported missing in Lancaster, possibly with uncle

Two sisters, ages 9 and 11, were reported missing from Lancaster and may be with their uncle, and authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find them. Julia Cherrie Brown, 9, and Jewel Precious Brown, 11, were last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

LA County COVID-19: 1,329 new cases, 15 more deaths

Los Angeles County reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday, along with 1,329 new infections. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 33,811, while the overall number of infections since the pandemic began rose to 3,470,848. The official number reported each day is believed to be...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy