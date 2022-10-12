ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”

One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
wrestlinginc.com

Solo Sikoa Gives Insight Into His Personal Relationship With Roman Reigns

Recent WWE main roster call-up Solo Sikoa has been thrust into the spotlight, beginning with him joining The Bloodline at the Clash at the Castle premium live event last month in Cardiff, Wales. As a cousin of both Roman Reigns and The Rock, as well as the younger brother of the Usos, Sikoa has a lot to live up to in the wrestling world. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Sikoa elaborated on his relationship with Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Clarifies Whether She Is A Babyface Or Heel In WWE

Ronda Rousey is now a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. But the action didn't stop once the bell had rung. Rousey went on to mock the fans and Morgan, going as far as to step over the former champion. She was met with a sea of boos, seemingly solidifying her status as a heel — a designation that's been somewhat unclear in recent weeks. During "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" livestream on YouTube, Rousey took the time to clear the air about her current role in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Bray Wyatt's Return And Sends Him A Warning

Former WWE and WCW star Mike Rotunda has always had a reliable sense of humor. Now, the longtime producer and in-ring talent has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the recent return of his son, Bray Wyatt, as well as fitting in a humorous reference to his former onscreen character.
wrestletalk.com

13 WWE Stars Who Could Dethrone Roman Reigns Ranked From Least Likely To Most Likely

For over 700 days, our Tribal Chief has Roman reigned as the WWE Universal Champion, with him adding the WWE Championship to his collection back at WrestleMania 38. From Brock Lesnar to Edge to John Cena and more, Roman has smashed, stacked and pinned every challenger that has come his way since his return to WWE back at SummerSlam in 2020.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
wrestlinginc.com

Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future

Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
wrestlinginc.com

Former And Current WWE Stars Rumored For Bray Wyatt's New Stable

Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 to a chorus of "Holy s***" chants, as this was the first time a live audience had seen the three-time world champion since Night Two of WrestleMania 37. The return also strengthened the rumors that Wyatt will once again have a faction around him, as mysterious individuals wearing costumes resembling characters from Wyatt's previous Firefly Funhouse segments appeared in the crowd. The stable is rumored to be known as the Wyatt 6, playing into Wyatt's current name and handle on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Teases WWE Return As Member Of Bray Wyatt's Stable

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie took to Twitter on Thursday evening to tease not only a possible WWE return, but tease that she's a member of Bray Wyatt's rumored stable, "Wyatt 6." Marie shared a video of herself with an Alexa Bliss' Lilly Doll and a trash can, with the...
wrestlinginc.com

How Hulk Hogan Got His Infamous Black Eye Before Wrestlemania IX, According To Jim Cornette

At WrestleMania IX, Yokozuna defeated Bret Hart to win the WWE Championship, thanks to Mr. Fuji throwing salt in Hart's eyes and helping his client capture the championship. Once the bell rang, Hulk Hogan, still arguably the company's biggest babyface at the time, came to the ring to check on "The Hitman." On behalf of Yokozuna, Fuji challenged Hogan to face the champion immediately in an impromptu match for the championship.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT

WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
wrestlinginc.com

There's Reportedly A Chance Adam Cole Will Never Wrestle Again

AEW's Adam Cole is reportedly dealing with a "real bad" injury that could potentially have a life-changing outcome. According to the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cole is currently recovering from a nasty concussion and has yet to be cleared to return to action. The Observer's Dave Meltzer disclosed that Cole could be cleared tomorrow, or it "could be never."
PWMania

AEW Star Accuses WWE Star of Stealing His Move

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the new challengers for Pretty Deadly’s NXT Tag Team Titles were determined when WWE booked a triple threat number one contender’s tag team match with Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and The Dyad. WWE released...
ewrestlingnews.com

New Match Announced For WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for a future shot at the Intercontinental title that will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will feature Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as of late. You can...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Status Of Kenny Omega And Other Suspended AEW Stars

It has now been over a month since AEW All Out, where a post-show incident involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks led to all five individuals being sent home and taken off TV. None of them have returned since as an investigation has continued into the incident, and the latest information suggests that there is still at least some ways to go before a resolution is reached.
wrestlinginc.com

Pat McAfee Gave Pro Wrestling Legend A Bunch Of Money For No Reason

Pat McAfee is known for his over the top style as a commentator in WWE, but the former top NFL punter has earned the reputation of being gracious as well. During an appearance on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw," Rip Rogers recalled the time he helped train McAfee, who was in a giving mood after receiving a big sponsorship deal.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces First Title Defense For New US Champ Seth Rollins

Seth "Freakin" Rollins first defense of his newly won WWE United States Championship will be on the October 17 episode of "Raw" against rival Matt Riddle. The match was announced during the October 14 episode of "SmackDown." Rollins won the championship from Bobby Lashley on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw" after Lashley was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Stars Make AEW Debuts During Dark: Elevation Taping

The Bollywood Boyz have arrived in AEW. The former WWE tag team comprising of Gurv Sihra (FKA Sunil Singh) & Harv Sihra (FKA Samir Singh) made a surprise appearance at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, where AEW taped an episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of "AEW Dynamite" this week. The Canadian-born brothers went on to wrestle Austin & Colten Gunn in a tag team match. According to spoilers shared by Fightful, The Bollywood Boyz lost the bout to The Firm's Gunn Club.
PWMania

New Matches Revealed for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Card

The WWE NXT Women’s Title will be on the line at Halloween Havoc. Alba Fyre and Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose have been feuding for weeks, and now WWE has confirmed Fyre vs. Rose for the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event, with the championship on the line.
