ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
CHINA
The Associated Press

Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan’s flag flew overhead while the band from Taipei’s First Girls’ High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Razak
Person
Ismail Sabri Yaakob
Person
Mahathir Mohamad
nationalinterest.org

America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines

The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Economy#Homeland Movement#Pakatan#Hope Alliance
AFP

'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa

For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
MILITARY
maritime-executive.com

Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia

A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
ECONOMY
NASDAQ

UK finance minister Kwarteng has been sacked - BBC

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked, the BBC reported on Friday. Kwarteng is no longer chancellor of the exchequer, the BBC said. (Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter:...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Vice

‘He’s God’: China’s Top Leadership Is Set for a Reshuffle. But Xi Jinping Is Here to Stay.

China’s leadership succession has always been a black box. The process is so opaque that outsiders often have no way of knowing who will be in charge until the moment they step up to the podium at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party meeting. But as Beijing prepares to unveil its next leadership at the party congress next week, one thing is almost certain: the top leader, Xi Jinping, is extending his reign.
RELIGION
Reuters

Xi set to open party congress at challenging time for China

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will take the stage on Sunday to kick off a historic congress of the ruling Communist Party, where he is poised to win a third term that solidifies his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
CHINA
NBC News

PM Liz Truss fires finance minister after just 38 days in office

Under-fire British Prime Minister Liz Truss has replaced Kwasi Kwarteng just one day after he responded to a question about his job security with, “Absolutely. One hundred percent. I’m not going anywhere.” Two of the government’s key tax policies announced on September 23rd have now been scrapped.Oct. 14, 2022.
POLITICS
AFP

Five things to know about China's Communist Party Congress

China's Communist Party will on Sunday open its 20th Party Congress, the country's most important political meeting, which is held once every five years. The CCP, which has ruled China since 1949, has held 19 congresses to fill its leadership ranks since it was founded in 1921.
CHINA
San Diego Union-Tribune

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming

Britain's new Treasury chief has acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans, in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy