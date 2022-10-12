Read full article on original website
Related
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 10.13.22
A discussion about scheduling at Tuesday’s City Council work session made it clear that local officials are acutely aware of the upcoming transition ahead. With at least four new representatives on the way, it’s starting to look like it’s time to wrap up unfinished business. That said, all signs point to the fact that today will be a fairly typical Council meeting – take a look at the full agenda – but we’ve collected the most interesting items in this TipSheet to make it a little easier to skim.
City seeks applicants to help craft five-year food system plan
The city has opened its application process for members of the advisory committee that will help the Office of Sustainability draft a comprehensive food plan for the city, with the goal of addressing food insecurity for vulnerable Austin residents. The Community Development Commission, which focuses on issues related to marginalized...
Report raises questions about campaign loan for District 9 candidate
Kym Olson has received little media attention since late August, when she designated a treasurer for her campaign for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council. Olson, who serves in the Texas State Guard as a protocol officer and deputy public affairs officer at Camp Mabry, filed her first campaign finance report with the city clerk’s office this week. That report showed that she had received $5,200 in campaign contributions and a $50,000 loan from Krista Olson.
Starting next month, Austin Energy customers can expect a $15 increase on bills
If you’re an Austin Energy customer, your bill is going up soon, but City Council members passed a proposal Thursday to lower some increases – at least for now. On an 7-4 vote, Council members approved a proposal to lower a planned increase for average customers of $20 a month starting Nov. 1 to $15 a month. The increase, known as a pass-through charge, would in part pay back an estimated $104 million in operating costs incurred by the utility over the last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unpermitted demolition stokes existential crisis at Historic Landmark Commission
Frustration was palpable at last week’s meeting of the Historic Landmark Commission, with yet another unpermitted demolition garnering little fanfare outside the Historic Preservation Office. The vacant lot at 4008 N. Lamar, once home to a 1926 residence converted for commercial use, was reportedly demolished this spring. According to...
Landmark commission makes no exceptions for sign standards on Congress Avenue
Austin-based health care provider Curative will have to rethink its storefront design thanks to the Historic Landmark Commission, which unanimously voted last week to reject signage for the startup’s flagship clinic on Congress Avenue. The rejected proposal would have rendered Curative’s logo in 72 square feet of halo-lit white...
Council OKs staff to negotiate over HealthSouth contract
Last week, City Council directed city staff to move forward with negotiations with Aspen Heights Partners, the NHP Foundation and Capital A Housing on redeveloping the HealthSouth site at 12th Street and Red River. But it wasn’t a simple vote: Council Member Kathie Tovo and Mayor Steve Adler added some amendments to the staff plan, although it’s not clear whether those amendments will make much difference in the final outcome.
City, Central Health eye partnership for homeless respite care facility
The city may soon begin talks with Central Health and homelessness service providers focused on creating a permanent health care facility to aid those experiencing homelessness in recovering from significant illnesses and injuries. The state of respite care for the homeless was the only agenda item for last week’s meeting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
District 5 Council candidates chat with the ‘Monitor’: Part II
Read Part I of the series here. Stephanie Bazan grew up in South Austin. Her first experience in public service was as a member of the Girl Scouts. The communications professional and mom of two said her passions for service and her hometown brought her into the race. “I deeply...
ZAP recommends mixed-use zoning along Lakeline Boulevard over neighbors’ objections
Despite objections from several neighbors, the Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday that could bring a mixed-use development to Lakeline Boulevard. The property in question at 2610½ S. Lakeline Blvd. straddles the boundary between Austin and Cedar Park. The property owner hopes to rezone the 3.2-acre Austin tract to Community Commercial-Mixed Use (GR-MU) in order to build apartments and a mix of other uses. Current plans show townhomes on the Cedar Park tract. The project, as currently envisioned, would lead to about 80 new residential units.
Submit your questions and join us for forums with the candidates running for Austin City Council
Ahead of early voting for this November’s elections, KUT and the Austin Monitor will host forums with the candidates running for five seats on City Council. If you’re not sure, you can find out if you live in a Council district that’s up for grabs this year here.
ZAP supports zoning for 33 townhomes in South Austin
The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for 33 homes in South Austin over the objections of two neighbors. The case concerns a 2.7-acre property at 7901 Peaceful Hill Lane. The property owner, represented by Victoria Haase with Thrower Design, plans to rezone the site to Townhouse and Condominium Residence (SF-6) in order to build 33 homes. The site, currently used for car storage, is zoned Development Reserve (DR).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toll road agency, tech firm square off in court
At the end of a lengthy hearing Tuesday, Judge Eric Shepperd of Travis County Court at Law No. 2 told lawyers for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the technology company suing the agency he would be back with a decision as soon as possible on whether the toll road authority must repair drainage problems related to construction of the U.S. Highway 183 toll road.
Austin ISD school board approves protections for construction workers ahead of bond election
The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees has signed off on a resolution to improve labor standards for any construction projects on district property. The board approved the measure at a meeting Thursday. The trustees passed the measure ahead of the 2022 school bond election in November. If voters...
City seeks federal transit funds to improve east-west connections along I-35
The city has hopes of securing federal transportation funds intended to reconnect communities severed from economic and other opportunities by transit infrastructure, specifically Interstate 35. Last week City Council approved a resolution to submit the Our Future 35: Connecting Equitably Study to the U.S. Department of Transportation for funding consideration...
Ethics commission shelves lobbying complaint against Austin Pets Alive! employee
The Ethics Review Commission has opted not to move forward with a lobbying complaint against a member of the city’s Animal Advisory Commission who also works in a governmental affairs job for Austin Pets Alive. Last week the ethics commission voted 4-4 on a motion that would have forwarded...
Parks board recommends Brodie Oaks development
Last week, the Parks and Recreation Board voted to recommend the Brodie Oaks planned unit development as superior to City Council, contingent on the applicant complying with a list of board recommendations concerning public access to the on-site park and related facilities. The proposed PUD, located at Loop 360 and...
Fairmont Hotel financiers take a second shot at historic home relocation
After six years of thwarted negotiations, Manchester Financial Group is still eyeing 606 and 608 E. Third St., a site just blocks from the Austin Convention Center and dead center of downtown’s burgeoning Palm District. But first, the Fairmont Hotel financiers will have to face the Historic Landmark Commission, which is determined to salvage the two 19th-century dwellings already standing there.
Corridor office secures additional $70M for road construction projects
The city has secured an additional $70 million to put toward a series of transportation construction projects voters approved in 2016 as part of a $720 million bond package. A recent memo from the Corridor Program Office gave a comprehensive update on progress for the Corridor Construction Program, which was created to make safety and other improvements to nine major roadways throughout the city. The 2016 bond provided $472 million to fund the projects along those corridors, with later Council action expanding the scope and funding of the program to $1.4 billion.
Nonprofit groups getting $20M in Project Connect funds to prevent displacement
The city has named the 14 nonprofit organizations that will use $20 million in funds from Project Connect to enact community-level programs to prevent displacement as the massive transit system moves forward. Last week, the city’s Affordable Housing Finance Corporation approved the awards, which will be drawn from the $300...
Austin Monitor
Austin, TX
789
Followers
2K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.https://www.austinmonitor.com/
Comments / 0