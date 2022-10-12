ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 10.13.22

A discussion about scheduling at Tuesday’s City Council work session made it clear that local officials are acutely aware of the upcoming transition ahead. With at least four new representatives on the way, it’s starting to look like it’s time to wrap up unfinished business. That said, all signs point to the fact that today will be a fairly typical Council meeting – take a look at the full agenda – but we’ve collected the most interesting items in this TipSheet to make it a little easier to skim.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City seeks applicants to help craft five-year food system plan

The city has opened its application process for members of the advisory committee that will help the Office of Sustainability draft a comprehensive food plan for the city, with the goal of addressing food insecurity for vulnerable Austin residents. The Community Development Commission, which focuses on issues related to marginalized...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Report raises questions about campaign loan for District 9 candidate

Kym Olson has received little media attention since late August, when she designated a treasurer for her campaign for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council. Olson, who serves in the Texas State Guard as a protocol officer and deputy public affairs officer at Camp Mabry, filed her first campaign finance report with the city clerk’s office this week. That report showed that she had received $5,200 in campaign contributions and a $50,000 loan from Krista Olson.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Starting next month, Austin Energy customers can expect a $15 increase on bills

If you’re an Austin Energy customer, your bill is going up soon, but City Council members passed a proposal Thursday to lower some increases – at least for now. On an 7-4 vote, Council members approved a proposal to lower a planned increase for average customers of $20 a month starting Nov. 1 to $15 a month. The increase, known as a pass-through charge, would in part pay back an estimated $104 million in operating costs incurred by the utility over the last year.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Elections
County
Travis County, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Austin Monitor

Council OKs staff to negotiate over HealthSouth contract

Last week, City Council directed city staff to move forward with negotiations with Aspen Heights Partners, the NHP Foundation and Capital A Housing on redeveloping the HealthSouth site at 12th Street and Red River. But it wasn’t a simple vote: Council Member Kathie Tovo and Mayor Steve Adler added some amendments to the staff plan, although it’s not clear whether those amendments will make much difference in the final outcome.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Media Foundation#Voting Bloc#Politics Local#Election Local#Pcl#Department Of Justice
Austin Monitor

ZAP recommends mixed-use zoning along Lakeline Boulevard over neighbors’ objections

Despite objections from several neighbors, the Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday that could bring a mixed-use development to Lakeline Boulevard. The property in question at 2610½ S. Lakeline Blvd. straddles the boundary between Austin and Cedar Park. The property owner hopes to rezone the 3.2-acre Austin tract to Community Commercial-Mixed Use (GR-MU) in order to build apartments and a mix of other uses. Current plans show townhomes on the Cedar Park tract. The project, as currently envisioned, would lead to about 80 new residential units.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

ZAP supports zoning for 33 townhomes in South Austin

The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for 33 homes in South Austin over the objections of two neighbors. The case concerns a 2.7-acre property at 7901 Peaceful Hill Lane. The property owner, represented by Victoria Haase with Thrower Design, plans to rezone the site to Townhouse and Condominium Residence (SF-6) in order to build 33 homes. The site, currently used for car storage, is zoned Development Reserve (DR).
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
Austin Monitor

Toll road agency, tech firm square off in court

At the end of a lengthy hearing Tuesday, Judge Eric Shepperd of Travis County Court at Law No. 2 told lawyers for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the technology company suing the agency he would be back with a decision as soon as possible on whether the toll road authority must repair drainage problems related to construction of the U.S. Highway 183 toll road.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Parks board recommends Brodie Oaks development

Last week, the Parks and Recreation Board voted to recommend the Brodie Oaks planned unit development as superior to City Council, contingent on the applicant complying with a list of board recommendations concerning public access to the on-site park and related facilities. The proposed PUD, located at Loop 360 and...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Fairmont Hotel financiers take a second shot at historic home relocation

After six years of thwarted negotiations, Manchester Financial Group is still eyeing 606 and 608 E. Third St., a site just blocks from the Austin Convention Center and dead center of downtown’s burgeoning Palm District. But first, the Fairmont Hotel financiers will have to face the Historic Landmark Commission, which is determined to salvage the two 19th-century dwellings already standing there.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Corridor office secures additional $70M for road construction projects

The city has secured an additional $70 million to put toward a series of transportation construction projects voters approved in 2016 as part of a $720 million bond package. A recent memo from the Corridor Program Office gave a comprehensive update on progress for the Corridor Construction Program, which was created to make safety and other improvements to nine major roadways throughout the city. The 2016 bond provided $472 million to fund the projects along those corridors, with later Council action expanding the scope and funding of the program to $1.4 billion.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
789
Followers
2K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy