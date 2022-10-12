Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
Solo Sikoa Gives Insight Into His Personal Relationship With Roman Reigns
Recent WWE main roster call-up Solo Sikoa has been thrust into the spotlight, beginning with him joining The Bloodline at the Clash at the Castle premium live event last month in Cardiff, Wales. As a cousin of both Roman Reigns and The Rock, as well as the younger brother of the Usos, Sikoa has a lot to live up to in the wrestling world. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Sikoa elaborated on his relationship with Reigns.
Possible Spoiler On Former WWE Star Debuting On AEW Dynamite
The AEW roster is loaded with talented wrestlers as well as talented broadcasters and recently there’s been a lot of talk about Renee Paquette possibly joining All Elite Wrestling. It was reported that Renee Paquette turned down an offer to return to WWE and that people in WWE believe...
Ronda Rousey Clarifies Whether She Is A Babyface Or Heel In WWE
Ronda Rousey is now a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. But the action didn't stop once the bell had rung. Rousey went on to mock the fans and Morgan, going as far as to step over the former champion. She was met with a sea of boos, seemingly solidifying her status as a heel — a designation that's been somewhat unclear in recent weeks. During "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" livestream on YouTube, Rousey took the time to clear the air about her current role in WWE.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Bray Wyatt's Return And Sends Him A Warning
Former WWE and WCW star Mike Rotunda has always had a reliable sense of humor. Now, the longtime producer and in-ring talent has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the recent return of his son, Bray Wyatt, as well as fitting in a humorous reference to his former onscreen character.
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
MJF Believes Former Tag Team Partner Would Be Huge Get For AEW
MJF believes that a former tag team partner would be a huge get for All Elite Wrestling. Prior to reaching superstardom in AEW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman honed his craft on the independent scene and then Major League Wrestling. In MLW, Friedman aligned himself with Alexander Hammerstone and Richard Holliday to...
Former And Current WWE Stars Rumored For Bray Wyatt's New Stable
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 to a chorus of "Holy s***" chants, as this was the first time a live audience had seen the three-time world champion since Night Two of WrestleMania 37. The return also strengthened the rumors that Wyatt will once again have a faction around him, as mysterious individuals wearing costumes resembling characters from Wyatt's previous Firefly Funhouse segments appeared in the crowd. The stable is rumored to be known as the Wyatt 6, playing into Wyatt's current name and handle on Twitter.
Former WWE Superstar Teases WWE Return As Member Of Bray Wyatt's Stable
Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie took to Twitter on Thursday evening to tease not only a possible WWE return, but tease that she's a member of Bray Wyatt's rumored stable, "Wyatt 6." Marie shared a video of herself with an Alexa Bliss' Lilly Doll and a trash can, with the...
The Latest On WWE And Naomi's Reported Contract Negotiations
It has now been nearly five months since fans last saw Sasha Banks and Naomi, after the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out prior to an episode of "WWE Raw" following a disagreement with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Since then, both have been reported to be out of WWE, then likely to return following McMahon's retirement, followed by uncertainty. And while things still seem uncertain about Banks, there is at least an update on Naomi.
There's Reportedly A Chance Adam Cole Will Never Wrestle Again
AEW's Adam Cole is reportedly dealing with a "real bad" injury that could potentially have a life-changing outcome. According to the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cole is currently recovering from a nasty concussion and has yet to be cleared to return to action. The Observer's Dave Meltzer disclosed that Cole could be cleared tomorrow, or it "could be never."
WWE NXT Star Arianna Grace Gives Her Fans Sad News
"WWE NXT" superstar and second generation wrestler Arianna Grace has hit a roadblock. The "NXT" Breakout Tournament competitor took to Twitter to announce that she has to undergo surgery next week for an undisclosed injury. "I'm going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so...
Jake Roberts Recalls Ridiculous Reason Rick Rude Got Arrested
On the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled a time "Ravishing" Rick Rude found himself in police custody. The two had just finished their program in WWE and had a gentlemen's agreement out of respect they wouldn't call each other unless it was an absolute emergency. One morning around 4 o'clock, Roberts was awaken in his hotel room by a phone call from Rude; and when Roberts asked what was wrong, Rude responded, "Brother, do you have any condoms?" Annoyed, Roberts cursed out Rude, telling him, "Don't you ever call me again to wake me up looking for condoms" and hung up.
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/12/22)
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be AEW’s first appearance in Canada. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in the main event of Dynamite. PAC, the AEW World Trios Champion, will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy.
Backstage News On Status Of Kenny Omega And Other Suspended AEW Stars
It has now been over a month since AEW All Out, where a post-show incident involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks led to all five individuals being sent home and taken off TV. None of them have returned since as an investigation has continued into the incident, and the latest information suggests that there is still at least some ways to go before a resolution is reached.
Pat McAfee Gave Pro Wrestling Legend A Bunch Of Money For No Reason
Pat McAfee is known for his over the top style as a commentator in WWE, but the former top NFL punter has earned the reputation of being gracious as well. During an appearance on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw," Rip Rogers recalled the time he helped train McAfee, who was in a giving mood after receiving a big sponsorship deal.
Backstage News on Eric Young and Crazzy Steve’s Status With Impact Wrestling
Eric Young, a veteran pro wrestler, will remain with Impact Wrestling at least through the end of the year. Young returned to Impact in 2020 and has been a consistent performer ever since, even while a knee injury kept him out of the ring. Young received a multi-year contract after his return.
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
CJ Perry Poses With WWE Star At Black Carpet Movie Premiere
It's the spookiest, sugar-laden time of the year for America and various countries around the world — Halloween season is upon us! And with that season comes a new wave of horror films releasing, including the "final" chapter in the beloved "Halloween" film franchise. "Halloween Ends" releases in theatres and on Peacock streaming services this Friday, October 14, and as is tradition with big Hollywood films, a red — or in this case black — carpet premiere occurred earlier this week. Two familiar faces to the WWE Universe were seen on the carpet decked out in glamorous outfits while posing for pictures: former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and CJ Perry, formerly Lana in WWE.
