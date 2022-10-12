ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Lockdown babies slower to meet some milestones, study finds

By Linda Geddes
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DiFPC_0iVOpROm00
Mum and baby wave look at a screen during a video call. Photograph: Westend61/Getty Images

Babies born during the first lockdown met fewer developmental milestones aged one compared with those born before the pandemic – although they may have been faster to crawl, data suggests.

About 600,000 babies were born in Britain, and a further 60,000 in Ireland, during 2020 – when Covid restrictions and mask wearing put a stop to many social activities, including toddler rhyme-times, antenatal group outings and cuddles with grandparents. Since then, parents and psychologists have pondered the impact of such enforced isolation on babies’ social development .

“The Irish lockdown, in particular, was a very stringent lockdown,” said Dr Susan Byrne, a paediatric neurologist at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. “During the first six months, the families [we studied] were in contact with only four other people outside the family unit, on average, and by the time they reached 12 months, one in four of the babies hadn’t met another child their own age.”

To investigate how this affected their development, Byrne and her colleagues asked the parents of 309 “pandemic” babies to assess their ability to crawl; pick up tiny objects with their thumb and index finger; express at least one definite and meaningful word; and seven other developmental milestones, once they reached 12 months of age. The babies were all born between March and May 2020.

The study, published in Archives of Disease in Childhood , suggested that the pandemic lockdown had a small but measurable effect on babies’ language and communication skills: Compared with pre-pandemic babies, they were less likely to have one definite and meaningful word (89% v 77%), to point at people or objects (93% v 84%), or to be able to wave “bye-bye” (94.5% v 88%).

However, more or them were able to crawl (91% v 97.5%) – possibly because they spent more on the ground, rather than strapped into cars and pushchairs.

Byrne said: “It’s interesting, because a lot of these babies were at home and not seeing many people leave, meaning there wouldn’t have been anybody to say ‘bye-bye’ to. Babies also tend to point when they see new things that they want, but if they weren’t going outside, they would have already known about everything in their environments.”

She stressed that the differences were small, and there was plenty that parents could do to help toddlers catch up – such as regularly reading and chatting to them.

“Babies are resilient and inquisitive by nature, and it is very likely that with societal re-emergence and increase in social circles that their social communication skills will improve,” said Byrne. “However, this cohort and others will need to be followed up to school age to ensure that this is the case.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Beulah Ainley obituary

My mother, Beulah Ainley, who has died aged 77, was a nurse turned journalist and a staunch promoter of diversity in the media world, including through her championing of the creation of the George Viner Memorial Fund, which has provided bursaries to more than 150 minority-ethnic students to undergo journalistic training.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Psychologists#Ireland#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

471K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy