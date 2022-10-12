ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Senior female BBC employees say corporation ‘ignored’ harassment by DJ

By Helen Pidd North of England editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOTG5_0iVOpQW300
Former Radio Leeds editor Rozina Breen is one of four women who Mr Justice Saini ruled were targeted by Belfield in ‘a personal campaign of revenge’.

The BBC has been accused by senior female employees of failing to help them during a 10-year campaign of harassment against them by a former local radio presenter, Alex Belfield, who is now in jail for stalking.

The women – who include the corporation’s outgoing director of BBC England, Helen Thomas – are furious that the BBC wouldn’t commission an independent investigation into how it “ignored” their suffering until a high-profile man, Jeremy Vine, became a Belfield target.

Belfield, who held a grudge against the women after being sacked from Radio Leeds in 2011, where they all worked at one time, was jailed for five-and-a-half years in September after being found guilty of stalking Vine and three other men.

A judge said the 42-year-old had “weaponised the internet” by recruiting an “army of followers” to join in his abuse, which amplified the abuse and “is in many respects more serious than a conventional stalker”.

A jury found Belfield not guilty of stalking Thomas, presenters Liz Green and Stephanie Hirst and former Radio Leeds editor Rozina Breen. But Mr Justice Saini ruled that the four women were targeted by Belfield in “a personal campaign of revenge”.

The campaign involved thousands of emails sent over 10 years, as well as numerous freedom of information requests and subject access requests, which “terrified” the women and left them all needing psychological support.

Imposing an indefinite restraining order preventing Belfield from contacting the women, Mr Justice Saini said that, applying the civil standard, Belfield had committed “statutory harassment causing distress and alarm”.

In interviews for the Guardian feature, Green and Breen questioned why the corporation only really took the abuse seriously once a high-profile man – Vine – became a target in April 2020, eight years after Belfield started to harass them. “The optics aren’t good,” said Breen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwOye_0iVOpQW300
BBC Radio Leeds presenter Liz Green is negotiating a departure from the BBC. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

After the verdicts, the women asked the BBC to commission an independent investigation into how it handled their complaints. Instead, the BBC has decided to commission an internal review, led by Peter Johnston, the BBC’s deputy director of editorial standards.

“This is so deeply disappointing but no surprise,” said Green, who is negotiating a departure from the BBC. “On one level, whatever they offer to do about four women left exposed to threat and ignored for 10 years, it’s come far too late. On another, their refusal for an independent inquiry is shocking. There is no BBC stalking policy as we speak. It could be interpreted as a reluctance to expose systemic failings and a complete failure in duty of care. Perhaps that independent review would expose those at the very top (men) who left us exposed.”

Breen and Thomas are particularly upset that when they complained about Belfield’s harassment –– which included what the judge said were “wholly inaccurate” claims that they had bullied him out of his BBC job –– the corporation’s HR department launched an investigation into the bullying claims but not the harassment they suffered. The women say they were exonerated but claim they were told to simply “ignore” the torrent of abuse on email, YouTube and social media. Thomas told the jury she was told by one of her superiors to “man up”.

In a statement, the BBC said: “We know this has been very difficult for those involved and we continue to provide support to current and former staff. We also want to learn from this to ensure we offer the best possible support to all colleagues, who may sadly experience the threat and risks of online stalking in the future.”

Vine said: “It is very, very important that the BBC learn lessons from the victims of Belfield at BBC Leeds. It was hard to take any satisfaction from the jailing of this despicable man when he will not serve a single day in jail for what he did to the four Leeds women.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Beulah Ainley obituary

My mother, Beulah Ainley, who has died aged 77, was a nurse turned journalist and a staunch promoter of diversity in the media world, including through her championing of the creation of the George Viner Memorial Fund, which has provided bursaries to more than 150 minority-ethnic students to undergo journalistic training.
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Thomas
Person
Jeremy Vine
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#Dj#Violent Crime#Bbc England#Radio Leeds
The Guardian

Robert Skelton obituary

Robert Skelton, who has died aged 93, was for many years a curator in the Indian department of the Victoria and Albert Museum and a leading authority on Indian painting and decorative arts in the Sultanate and Mughal periods (13th to 19th centuries). This was an age rich in cultural interaction between the Persianate court arts of the Muslim rulers and indigenous Indian artistic traditions.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Guardian

Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after sacking Kwarteng

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

471K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy