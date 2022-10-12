ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning flights on UK routes with fast rail links ‘could cut flight emissions by third’

By Yasmeen Louis
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsGfG_0iVOpN7600
Taking the train between UK cities instead of flying adds less than 30 minutes to journeys of most passengers, according to the Intergenerational Foundation Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Banning flights on routes with fast rail connections could cut the UK’s emissions from domestic aviation by a third, a report has found.

The report by the thinktank Intergenerational Foundation (IF) found that domestic aviation was responsible for the emission of 2.7 megatonnes of CO 2 in 2019 alone – the equivalent of the annual emissions from 1.7 million petrol cars or the energy to power 700,000 UK homes for a year.

If domestic flights on routes with a rail alternative under 4.5 hours were banned, the authors say it would reduce emissions by 885 kilotonnes – a 33% reduction. The reduction rises to 53% when only taking Great Britain into account, as there are no rail links between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The authors of the report call for a domestic flight ban policy similar to the one implemented in France earlier this year. In April, France became the first country to implement a nationwide short-haul flight ban where alternative trains under 2.5 hours were available.

The disruption to commuters, would be minimal, the report suggests, as for two-thirds of passengers travelling between city centres, taking the train adds less than 30 minutes to their journey compared with flying, while almost a third of journeys are as fast or faster by train.

Angus Hanton, from IF, said: “Now is the moment to challenge the unnecessary use of aviation fuel. This new, un-green government wants to use the current cost of living crisis as an excuse to keep people in planes rather than them taking the eco-option of train travel.”

IF says affected routes would only be 14 minutes longer on average by rail than by air, and would be of comparable price when rail journeys were booked in advance.

Other policies recommended by the report called for similar action to be taken to reduce domestic flights, including removing the millions of free pollution permits given to the aviation industry every year , introducing incentives for passengers to travel by train, and revoking tax breaks currently granted to the domestic aviation sector.

Alethea Warrington, a campaigner at climate charity Possible, said: “Travelling by train rather than plane is one of the best things people can do to help tackle the climate crisis. It’s ridiculous that the government refuses to adequately support our rail network, and yet freely hands airlines tax breaks which push unnecessary domestic flights.

“It’s time to get rid of domestic flights and start taxing frequent flying and aircraft fuel. Then we can invest in the efficient, affordable and climate-friendly rail network we so desperately need.”

Comments / 0

liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
LIFESTYLE
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Robert Skelton obituary

Robert Skelton, who has died aged 93, was for many years a curator in the Indian department of the Victoria and Albert Museum and a leading authority on Indian painting and decorative arts in the Sultanate and Mughal periods (13th to 19th centuries). This was an age rich in cultural interaction between the Persianate court arts of the Muslim rulers and indigenous Indian artistic traditions.
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes

United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
LIFESTYLE
