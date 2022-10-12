Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Week 8 D10 FB Recaps: Grove City Powers Past Sharpsville; Big Second Half Lifts Prep; OC’s Knox Over 400 Again in Win
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. – Hunter Hohman accounted for five total touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing) as Grove City beat Sharpsville 38-22. Port Allegany Wins Battle with Redbank • D9 Recaps. Hohman threw for 235 yards and ran for 56. He connected on scoring strikes of 50 and 11 yards...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Redbank Valley/Port Allegany Showdown; Titusville/Warren Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of football games Friday, Oct. 14, including the District 9 Class 1A showdown between Redbank Valley and Port Allegany as well as a District 10 matchup between Titusville and Warren. In addition, the Generational Wealth Management Postgame...
d9and10sports.com
Redbank Valley Shorthanded in Loss at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Redbank Valley played without several key players including quarterback Cam Wagner and wide receiver/defensive back Ashton Kahle in its 8-7 loss at Port Allegany Friday. (Game story to be posted soon) Prior to the game, the YDL Sports Network learned that a number of Bulldog...
d9and10sports.com
Battle to the Gators: Port Allegany Tops Redbank Valley
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Peyton Stiles’ 6-yard touchdown run followed by Drew Evens’ 2-point conversion run with 3:02 to play lifted Port Allegany to an 8-7 win over shorthanded Redbank Valley in a clash of top District 9 Class 1A teams at Port Allegany. “It was a...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 13, 2022 VB Recaps: Pfaff Paces DuBois Over Clarion; Conneaut Beats Warren; Sherry Gets 1,000th Kill for Jburg
CLARION, Pa. – Jess Pfaff had 18 kills to lead DuBois to a 3-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-15, 27-25) win at Clarion. Kendra Cowan added 11 kills and two blocks for the Lady Beavers, who rallied from deficits of 23-19 and 24-21 in the fourth set to secure the victory.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Redbank Valley at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Watch live as Redbank Valley takes on Port Allegany in a District 9 Class 1A football showdown. Chris Rossetti and Sean Lathrop have the call from Port Allegany. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels. <iframe...
d9and10sports.com
Sheffield’s Steffan Voted Volleyball Performance of the Week for Oct. 3-6
WARREN, Pa. – Sheffield’s Kadence Steffan was voted the Volleyball Performance of the Week of Oct. 3-6. Steffan garnered 46% of the votes (10,729) to outpace second-place finisher Tori Newton of Elk County Catholic, who had 36% of the votes (8,397). Meadville’s Emma Parks was third with 1,902 votes or 8%.
d9and10sports.com
Bailey Verdill Keeps C-L Soccer Scoring Record in the Family
CLARION, Pa. – Little brother now has bragging rights over older brother. With his third of four goals in Clarion-Limestone’s 15-0 win over Keystone Thursday night at Clarion High School, the Lions Bailee Verdill became the program’s single-season goal scoring leader. With 38 goals now, Bailee Verdill...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Keystone vs. C-L Boys Soccer; DuBois, Clarion Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of games Thursday including the Keystone vs. Clarion-Limestone boys’ soccer match from Clarion High School and the DuBois at Clarion volleyball match. Both games will be available on D9and10Sports.com and the YDL Sports Network social media...
d9and10sports.com
St. Marys Claims D9 Class 2A Team Tennis Championship
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – St. Marys captured the District 9 Class 2A team tennis title with a 4-1 win over Punxsutawney on Wednesday. Punxsy got its lone win in singles action, as Class 2A individual champion Chloe Presloid beat Mia Klaiber, 6-0, 6-1. St. Marys got the win at No. 2 singles, with Caitlin Blessel earning a marathon 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) win over Emily McMahan, while Roan Lion was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Brooke Skarbeck at No. 3 singles.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Titusville at Warren
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Titusville travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 matchup. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
butlerradio.com
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
explore venango
Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
butlerradio.com
Man Uninjured After Truck Rolls Into Creek
A man avoided injuries after his truck went down an embankment and into a creek earlier this week. Police say this crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on McBride Road in Brady Township. 24-year-old Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock was driving when a deer ran out in front of...
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Car crashed into Jefferson County church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
Mercer County man caught cheating at fishing tournament charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Authorities say two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament have been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Forty-two-year-old Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and...
