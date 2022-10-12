Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android
Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it
Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
TechRadar
Apple iMovie vs Adobe Premiere Elements
Apple iMovie (opens in new tab) is one of the best free video editing software (opens in new tab) tools available by default on macOS computers. While not exactly what you would call professional video editing software, iMovie is still a very useful tool with lots of options to customize your vlog or create your first film. It has interesting visual effects and powerful tools that make editing your first video and exciting experience.
TechRadar
Ubuntu users angered by ‘advert’ in command line
Canonical, the maker of popular Linux distribution Ubuntu, has come under fire over an attempt to spread the word about a new promotion. As TechRadar Pro reported last week, Canonical is now offering free access to the enterprise-focused version of Ubuntu for up to five workstations. In an effort to advertise the scheme, the company is distributing a message via the command line to any user that updates the OS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
ScalaCube review
ScalaCube’s free Minecraft hosting stands out as excellent, and its premium plans bring a lot to the table for those who need something a little more powerful. ScalaCube (opens in new tab) has long been one of the best Minecraft server hosting (opens in new tab) options available. It offers a selection of products, including a neat free-forever server that enables you to test the platform.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Has the Android king met its match?
Google has announced its latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro. If it’s to rule the Android roost, however, it’s going to have to contend with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s super-sized flagship is the current top dog (just take a look at our selection of the...
TechRadar
How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 6 'Together' online
Now halfway through The Handmaid's Tale season 5 - the critically acclaimed show's penultimate season - events seem to be cranking up a notch for June and Luke's endeavour to place the last piece of their family puzzle and get Hannah back. Can there really be a happy ending? Read our guide on how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 6 online from anywhere.
TechRadar
Good news: the Oculus Quest 3 will be a lot cheaper than the Meta Quest Pro
If you’re disappointed by the astronomically high price of the Meta Quest Pro, don’t be too disheartened – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the upcoming Oculus Quest 3 will cost somewhere between $300 and $500 (roughly £270 to £450 / AU$480 to AU$800).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
It's even easier to install a boot-up video for your Steam Deck thanks to this app
Thanks to a keen fan of the Steam Deck and its recent update that enables you to insert different boot-up videos when it first switches on, installing these is now one tap away. Instead of having to find the folder to place your videos into, Ancient-Grand-46 (opens in new tab)...
TechRadar
Sorry, Netflix, we don't want your ad-filled service
With the current cost of living crisis, a new, lower-priced, and ad-supported Netflix tier should be good news, celebrated even, and welcomed with open arms by a cash-strapped population hopelessly hooked on streaming. But instead of singing Netflix's praises, people seem, how should I put this, a little turned off.
TechRadar
How to watch Shantaram: stream the Charlie Hunnam crime drama
Charlie Hunnam plays Lin, an escaped convict on the lam in bustling Bombay, in this adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel of the same name, Shantaram. It’s a breathless and moving tale about friendship, redemption, and attempting to escape your past. Below we explain how you can watch Shantaram online and stream every episode from anywhere in the world now.
Comments / 0