Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard are crime victims
Sheriff Javier Salazar also confirmed his office has identified suspects responsible for luring the migrants onto the planes.
seguintoday.com
District 3 city council, Seguin ISD District 7 candidates interviewed on Saturday Topic
(Seguin) — We have a special start time for our Saturday Topic program this weekend. Our coverage of the local contested races that will appear on the November 8 ballot will get started on Saturday morning. The show will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday morning on KWED. The earlier...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
tpr.org
Beto O'Rourke rejects governor's property tax relief efforts, spending on education
Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a stop in San Antonio on Thursday touted his property tax relief plan and his record on education spending, drawing a quick response from Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. The Republican Abbott, during a speech to members at the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio luncheon,...
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
German-based Vitesco Technologies celebrates 50 years in Seguin
It's the largest global manufacturing plant in Seguin.
Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?
Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
Sysco settles federal claims that its San Antonio-area warehouse discriminated against job applicants
The company discriminated against 180 women and 190 Black men who sought jobs, according to federal allegations.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
seguintoday.com
Gabriel Arce Ramon
Gabriel Arce Ramon, age 51 of Seguin, passed away on October 2, 2022. Gabriel was born on March 26, 1971 in Wylie, Texas to Irene (Arce) and Juan Ramon. Gabriel is preceded in death by his father, Juan Ramon and grandparents, Adella and Alex Arce. Survivors include his wife, Sharon...
Mulch fire closes roads in New Braunfels near I-35
A mulch fire shut down roadways in New Braunfels near Interstate 35 Tuesday morning, according to the city's first responders.
New Braunfels City Council approves first reading of ordinance regulating sale of pets
Upon approval of the second reading of the new pet sale ordinance Oct. 24, retailers will have to obtain cats and dogs from shelters and welfare organizations, not from breeders or other large-scale breeding facilities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The City Council chambers filled with applause Oct. 10 as the dais...
Texas Department of Transportation seeks federal funding for San Antonio rail service
TxDOT's letter outlined plans for additional service along the I-35 corridor, and expanded service to the Rio Grande Valley.
One of Texas' approved medical cannabis suppliers negotiating lease for San Antonio dispensary
'We've identified three or four locations in San Antonio that we like, and we're in different stages of negotiations with each of those locations,' Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation's CEO said.
news4sanantonio.com
News 4 San Antonio Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks migrants, abortion, Uvalde, and more
Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to San Antonio on Thursday. The Governor was in town giving the keynote address at the luncheon for the Asian-American Alliance. The event was held at NU-STAR Energy headquarters where Abbott touted economic growth in the Lone Star State. News 4 San Antonio sat...
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
