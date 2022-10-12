ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Seguin, TX
Business
Guadalupe County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Cibolo, TX
City
Industry, TX
Seguin, TX
Government
City
Seguin, TX
County
Guadalupe County, TX
KXAN

‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#County Judge#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cmc#The Texas Fame#Alamo Group#Caterpillar
KXAN

Are some Austin seniors paying a utility fee they don’t have to?

Marcy Goodfleisch learned she was exempt from paying Austin’s transportation user fee “by accident.” People 65 or older don’t have to pay that fee, which shows up on city utility bills and ranges from about $10 to $15 a month. But there’s a catch: you have to apply for the exemption.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Gabriel Arce Ramon

Gabriel Arce Ramon, age 51 of Seguin, passed away on October 2, 2022. Gabriel was born on March 26, 1971 in Wylie, Texas to Irene (Arce) and Juan Ramon. Gabriel is preceded in death by his father, Juan Ramon and grandparents, Adella and Alex Arce. Survivors include his wife, Sharon...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy