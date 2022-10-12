ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?

One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
dotesports.com

How to unlock Competitive in Overwatch 2

Even those who haven’t played Overwatch are probably familiar with its Competitive mode. Like in other games’ ranked modes, dedicated players can progress through higher and higher ranks on their way to becoming a Grand Master. While the available maps and modes weren’t much different from those available in Quick Play, the increased stakes made for a fun—and sometimes frustrating—experience.
dotesports.com

How to show FPS in Overwatch 2

Players are finally starting to really get into playing a lot of Overwatch 2 games after a tumultuous release on Oct. 4. Now that the server is more stable and people are getting online to play, they’re starting to find that some of their settings from Overwatch 1 didn’t carry over.
dotesports.com

Is VALORANT on Xbox?

VALORANT has been a PC-exclusive title since releasing in 2020. But recent developments suggest that Riot Games might have plans to expand VALORANT to Xbox as well. Riot has multiple titles that expand from FPS to MMOs and are available on both PC and mobile. None of Riot’s current titles have console releases but a recent partnership with Microsoft could mean a new future for VALORANT.
dotesports.com

How does the Shield Bubble work in Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now due to its ever-evolving nature. Epic Games is frequently adding and re-introducing new items into the game to change the way players experience it. The loot pool is constantly changing, with Epic recently unvaulting the Shield Bubbles for competitive and casual play.
dotesports.com

When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 start?

It’s time for another VALORANT Act to rotate out. Episode five, Act two is going to conclude in the upcoming week. With the final act of the episode approaching, most players are looking to finish their battle passes before the new rolls out. A new act doesn’t only come...
dotesports.com

The best loadouts to use on Rebirth Island in Warzone

While Call of Duty: Warzone is well-known as a battle royale game, it also offers a couple of other smaller maps and different modes for players to jump into online—and they may be just as popular as BR, if not even more so. Rebirth Island run-and-gun players are a...
dotesports.com

When does early access for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to light the multiplayer world ablaze when it releases on Oct. 28, but a special offer will allow players to enjoy the game’s campaign missions early. Players can enjoy MW2’s exciting campaign up to a week early this fall. In the...
dotesports.com

When will Bastion be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?

One of the best parts of Overwatch 2 is undoubtedly its character roster. Developer Blizzard Entertainment made a point of bringing back all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes to make the new game feel like a fluid continuation of the previous one. More than a few heroes also received reworks or small ability changes, particularly tanks, who had to be adjusted the most to fit the new five-vs-five match structure.
dotesports.com

How to fix Overwatch 2 voice chat not working

Overwatch 2 has been plagued with a series of issues that have almost made the game unplayable. The last thing you want is for your microphone to be a part of the problem too. Microphones can be fiddly at the best of times and sifting through your computer’s settings can be a pain. But sometimes you have to bite the bullet and fix the issue because this is probably the only issue you can fix on Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com

Will next-gen consoles get 120 FPS support in Apex Legends?

One of the longest-running requests from the Apex Legends community has been for 120 FPS support in-game on current-generation consoles. This includes the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Since Sony and Microsoft began rolling out support for higher refresh rates in modern games, the Apex Legends player base has wondered when EA and Respawn Entertainment will make it available for the popular FPS shooter.
dotesports.com

How to fix Overwatch 2 lag and rubberbanding problems

Overwatch 2 released with a myriad of issues preventing players from accessing the game and severely hindering players’ quality of life once finally in-game. DDoS attacks, long queue times, and several in-game bugs led to a chaotic launch that left many still lingering issues for Overwatch 2 players. Rubberbanding and major lag issues are particular an issue that still plague Overwatch 2 players, as any multiplayer game that works on servers requires constant upkeep.
dotesports.com

100 Thieves parts ways with Warzone pro, former CDL pro Tommey

100 Thieves has parted ways with Tommey, the highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone pro, the team announced on Twitter today. The team did not give a reason for the departure, although it’s likely just the contract between two parties coming to an end. Tommey is now free to sign with other organizations or continue his successful Twitch stream on his own.
dotesports.com

The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT

VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
dotesports.com

How to convert your CS:GO sensitivity to Overwatch 2

The FPS world’s attention shifted to Overwatch 2 with the game’s official release.Many players from other titles like VALORANT and CS:GO fired up their Battle.net accounts to try out the second coming of the Overwatch franchise. When you first load into the game, Overwatch 2’s in-game algorithms will...
