Overwatch 2 has been plagued with a series of issues that have almost made the game unplayable. The last thing you want is for your microphone to be a part of the problem too. Microphones can be fiddly at the best of times and sifting through your computer’s settings can be a pain. But sometimes you have to bite the bullet and fix the issue because this is probably the only issue you can fix on Overwatch 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO